Metro Atlanta congressional challenger: ‘You can’t outwork me’

On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC journalists Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell discuss Everton Blair’s decision to enter the race for the 13th congressional district.
The metro Atlanta seat has been held for decades by Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. The longtime incumbent has yet to say if he’ll run for reelection this cycle.
Scott recently has had to fend off speculation about his health.
In an interview with “Politically Georgia,” Blair said he was inspired to run for office after attending Scott’s town hall back in January and leaving unsatisfied.
“I went to this town hall to meet my representative. And I was disappointed in just the lack of urgency,” Blair said.
Blair was the first Black and openly gay Gwinnett County Board of Education chair. He hopes to bring that experience to Congress.
“Not only am I young, but I’m also experienced,” Blair said. “Folks know me in the area. Folks know me in neighboring counties too.”
The hosts also recap Sen. Jon Ossoff’s recent Cobb County town hall where he fielded questions from some of the 300 attendees, including dozens of fired federal workers.
