Metro Atlanta congressional challenger: ‘You can’t outwork me’

On the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast, Democrat Everton Blair promises a new generation of leadership to Congress.
By
33 minutes ago

On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC journalists Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell discuss Everton Blair’s decision to enter the race for the 13th congressional district.

The metro Atlanta seat has been held for decades by Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. The longtime incumbent has yet to say if he’ll run for reelection this cycle.

U.S. Rep. David Scott, 79, has not said whether he will seek reelection in 2026. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Scott recently has had to fend off speculation about his health.

In an interview with “Politically Georgia,” Blair said he was inspired to run for office after attending Scott’s town hall back in January and leaving unsatisfied.

“I went to this town hall to meet my representative. And I was disappointed in just the lack of urgency,” Blair said.

Blair was the first Black and openly gay Gwinnett County Board of Education chair. He hopes to bring that experience to Congress.

Everton Blair takes an oath during his swearing in ceremony at the Gwinnett County Board of Education office in Suwanee, Ga., on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AJC file photo)
“Not only am I young, but I’m also experienced,” Blair said. “Folks know me in the area. Folks know me in neighboring counties too.”

The hosts also recap Sen. Jon Ossoff’s recent Cobb County town hall where he fielded questions from some of the 300 attendees, including dozens of fired federal workers.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks at a town hall held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/AJC)

On the next episode: a review of the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

