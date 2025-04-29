Metro Atlanta congressional challenger: ‘You can’t outwork me’

Scott recently has had to fend off speculation about his health.

In an interview with “Politically Georgia,” Blair said he was inspired to run for office after attending Scott’s town hall back in January and leaving unsatisfied.

“I went to this town hall to meet my representative. And I was disappointed in just the lack of urgency,” Blair said.

Blair was the first Black and openly gay Gwinnett County Board of Education chair. He hopes to bring that experience to Congress.

“Not only am I young, but I’m also experienced,” Blair said. “Folks know me in the area. Folks know me in neighboring counties too.”

The hosts also recap Sen. Jon Ossoff’s recent Cobb County town hall where he fielded questions from some of the 300 attendees, including dozens of fired federal workers.

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: a review of the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term.