Former Gwinnett school board chair jumps in race to challenge 12-term Rep. David Scott

“Change can’t wait, and Democrats need a new bench of leaders who are committed to solving real problems for regular, working people.”

He joins a growing number of Democrats demanding a more confrontational response to President Donald Trump’s return to power — and becomes the second prominent Democrat to challenge Scott, a 12-term incumbent who is under mounting pressure to step aside.

State Sen. Emanuel Jones of Decatur, a 20-year veteran of the Legislature, launched his bid for the seat in January, saying Democrats need a “louder voice” in Washington to push back against MAGA policies.

Scott’s aides say he intends to seek a 13th term, and ousting him won’t be easy.

A former state legislator, Scott was first elected to Congress in 2002 and has fended off primary threats for decades. He made history in 2020 as the first Black lawmaker to chair the powerful House Agriculture Committee.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Most of Scott’s past challengers have avoided directly targeting his age or health, instead positioning themselves as more energetic alternatives. Scott, who turns 80 in June, has denied that health issues affected his job performance, dismissing concerns as “foolishness.”

Scott’s incumbency status and name recognition have helped him win comfortably, even after the district was redrawn from Atlanta’s west side to a swath that now spans Clayton, Dekalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties. Even with the boundary changes, the district remains heavily Democratic.

But frustrations have mounted. Some Democrats have called for a younger, more engaged representative. And in December, Scott was forced out of a heated race to retain his coveted committee seat after facing stiff opposition within his own party.

Blair framed himself as that fresh alternative. Elected to Gwinnett’s board in 2018, he led the district during the coronavirus pandemic, navigating fierce blowback over mask requirements.

He briefly mounted a campaign for state schools superintendent in 2022, before withdrawing to complete a doctorate program in education leadership at Harvard University. On Wednesday, he said he’s ready to bring “new energy” to Congress.

“With so much falling apart under this administration, we need more representatives who are in touch with reality and have the courage to fight for our future,” he said. “The leaders who got us into this mess are not the ones that are going to get us out of it.”