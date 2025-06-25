Nation & World News
Ex-Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill joins race for district held by GOP US Rep. David Joyce

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced plans to run for the northeast Ohio congressional seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. David Joyce
FILE - William O'Neill, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice, speaks during the Ohio Democratic Party's fifth debate in the primary race for governor, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Miami (OH) University's Middletown campus in Middletown, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By JULIE CARR SMYTH – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced plans to run for the northeast Ohio congressional seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. David Joyce.

The 78-year-old Democrat said Wednesday he is coming out of retirement because he can't “sit idly by as my government falls apart.”

“Reasonably priced health care is out of reach for a majority of Americans, armed thugs with masks masquerading as police officers are openly violating the U.S. Constitution, and environmental protection is a thing of the past,” O'Neill said in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

He said Joyce is "a nice guy" but he needs to answer for his votes in favor of President Donald Trump' s agenda and the actions of billionaire Elon Musk, who ran the president's Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

The U.S. Army veteran, registered nurse and former appellate judge served on the Ohio Supreme Court from 2013 to 2018. O'Neill said that, counting his judicial runs and past bids for Congress, voters in the counties comprising Ohio's 14th Congressional District have delivered him to victory nine of 12 times.

Joyce, 68, is a former Geauga County prosecutor. He’s served in the House since 2013. His campaign didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

