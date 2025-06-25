Ex-Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill joins race for district held by GOP US Rep. David Joyce

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced plans to run for the northeast Ohio congressional seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. David Joyce.

The 78-year-old Democrat said Wednesday he is coming out of retirement because he can't “sit idly by as my government falls apart.”

“Reasonably priced health care is out of reach for a majority of Americans, armed thugs with masks masquerading as police officers are openly violating the U.S. Constitution, and environmental protection is a thing of the past,” O'Neill said in a statement provided to The Associated Press.