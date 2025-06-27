State Senator John F. Kennedy talks lieutenant governor bid

“In serving for the last three years, what I have learned is that if you’re respectful of people and their opinions and give them a chance to be heard, they’re far more likely to then listen to others,” Kennedy said of his leadership experience.

He enters a crowded GOP race. His Senate colleagues Majority Leader Steve Gooch, of Dahlonega, and Blake Tillery, of Vidalia, are also running.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, of Atlanta, is running for the Democratic nomination.

Later in the podcast, Bluestein joins colleague Tia Mitchell to answer questions from the listener mailbag, including one about Adriana Smith, the brain-dead. pregnant Georgia woman who was kept on life support until she delivered her baby via c-section earlier this month.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com .