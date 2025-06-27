State Senator John F. Kennedy talks lieutenant governor bid

State Sen. John F. Kennedy said he’s running for lieutenant governor to keep Georgia “growing, learning and safe.”
Kennedy made the comments during an interview with Greg Bluestein on Monday’s edition of the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.
The Macon Republican is the president pro tempore of the Senate, which is essentially the chamber’s vice president. The lieutenant governor presides over the Senate.
“In serving for the last three years, what I have learned is that if you’re respectful of people and their opinions and give them a chance to be heard, they’re far more likely to then listen to others,” Kennedy said of his leadership experience.
He enters a crowded GOP race. His Senate colleagues Majority Leader Steve Gooch, of Dahlonega, and Blake Tillery, of Vidalia, are also running.
State Sen. Josh McLaurin, of Atlanta, is running for the Democratic nomination.
Later in the podcast, Bluestein joins colleague Tia Mitchell to answer questions from the listener mailbag, including one about Adriana Smith, the brain-dead. pregnant Georgia woman who was kept on life support until she delivered her baby via c-section earlier this month.
