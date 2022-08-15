MARTA closer to hiring new CEO, approves new deal for interim leader

Under the terms, Greenwood will earn the equivalent of a $400,000 annual salary and receive a $32,000 one-time payment for his retirement plan. He also will receive a $650-per-month transportation allowance, life insurance equal to twice his salary and — at the board’s discretion — a performance bonus of up to 5% if he is still the interim director after Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, MARTA also announced Thursday that it has hired Josh Rowan as its new deputy general manager. He will oversee the agency’s capital improvement program, which includes MARTA’s expansion plans as well as maintaining and upgrading the existing transit system.

Until recently, Rowan was Atlanta’s transportation commissioner. A Georgia Tech graduate, he has 26 years of program and construction management experience. He’ll start at MARTA on Aug. 15.