MARTA hires search firm to help find next CEO

The MARTA Board of Directors Thursday agreed to hire a recruiting firm to help find the agency’s next chief executive.
The board voted to pay Krauthamer & Associates $250,000 as it seeks an executive to replace CEO Jeffrey Parker. Parker led Georgia’s largest transit agency for nearly four years before he died by suicide in January. Last month the board created a committee to oversee the search.
The MARTA Board announced no timetable for completing the search. Former Deputy General Manager Collie Greenwood continues to serve as acting general manager.
