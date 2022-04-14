ajc logo
MARTA hires search firm to help find next CEO

MARTA will hire a search firm to find a new chief executive. (File photo by Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The MARTA Board of Directors Thursday agreed to hire a recruiting firm to help find the agency’s next chief executive.

The board voted to pay Krauthamer & Associates $250,000 as it seeks an executive to replace CEO Jeffrey Parker. Parker led Georgia’s largest transit agency for nearly four years before he died by suicide in January. Last month the board created a committee to oversee the search.

The MARTA Board announced no timetable for completing the search. Former Deputy General Manager Collie Greenwood continues to serve as acting general manager.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

