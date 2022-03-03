MARTA takes step to find new CEO

On Thursday, MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott named a search committee to oversee the process. The committee will include board members Reginald Snyder of Atlanta, Kathryn Powers of Clayton County, Jim Durrett of DeKalb County, Stacy Blakely of Fulton County and Thomas Worthy from the state of Georgia.

Scott will chair the committee. And it will get advice from former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Leah Ward Sears and two MARTA board members who have served on previous search committees: Roberta Abdul-Salaam and Robbie Ashe.