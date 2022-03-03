MARTA takes step to find new CEO

The MARTA board of directors has taken a first tentative step to find a new general manager and CEO.
On Thursday, MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott named a search committee to oversee the process. The committee will include board members Reginald Snyder of Atlanta, Kathryn Powers of Clayton County, Jim Durrett of DeKalb County, Stacy Blakely of Fulton County and Thomas Worthy from the state of Georgia.
Scott will chair the committee. And it will get advice from former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Leah Ward Sears and two MARTA board members who have served on previous search committees: Roberta Abdul-Salaam and Robbie Ashe.
MARTA must replace CEO and General Manager Jeffrey Parker, who died by suicide in January. Scott did not announce a timetable for the search.
Collie Greenwood will continue to serve as interim CEO and general manager. He previously was MARTA’s deputy general manager for operations.
Parker, 56, was struck by a train at MARTA’s East Lake station on Jan. 14. He led the agency for nearly four years, overseeing its expansion plans in Atlanta and Clayton County and helping to negotiate a new agreement among its member jurisdictions that paved the way for a 10-year sales tax extension.
Among other things, Parker also guided MARTA through nearly two years of the coronavirus pandemic.
