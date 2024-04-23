BreakingNews
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crusade fails to dislodge Johnson as House speaker
Washington Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crusade fails to dislodge Johnson as House speaker

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's efforts to block aid to Ukraine — backed by a threat to unseat House Speaker Mike Johnson — have not fared well, as the Senate voted Tuesday in favor of the measure. Greene, a Republican from Rome, also faced clear opposition from some Republicans in Congress. “She’s a total waste of time,” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told CNN. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's efforts to block aid to Ukraine — backed by a threat to unseat House Speaker Mike Johnson — have not fared well, as the Senate voted Tuesday in favor of the measure. Greene, a Republican from Rome, also faced clear opposition from some Republicans in Congress. “She’s a total waste of time,” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told CNN. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

For weeks, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised that if the House approved a package of military aid for Ukraine, she would rally fellow Republicans to get rid of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

But as $95 billion in aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan was receiving strong bipartisan support Tuesday in the Senate, the congresswoman from Rome had little to show for her attacks on GOP leaders, even as she continued her calls for Johnson’s resignation.

“It’s baffling hearing the establishment complain that it’s too much drama, too hard and too risky to go through another speaker race,” Greene said.

Greene finds herself in a very unusual political place this week — at odds with former President Donald Trump, who didn’t stand in the way of these foreign aid bills and refused to join her crusade to get rid of Johnson.

“I think he’s a very good person,” Trump said of Johnson in a radio interview Monday, noting the very thin Republican majority in the U.S. House. “It’s not like he can go and do whatever he wants to do.”

But that line from Trump didn’t wash with one of Greene’s House allies.

“The weakest argument in defense of Speaker Johnson is ‘it’s a razor-thin majority; you can’t get everything you want,’ ” said U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., one of two GOP lawmakers supporting Greene’s call for Johnson to resign.

As senators returned Tuesday to vote on the aid bills, it was obvious just how isolated Greene is inside her own party

“She’s a total waste of time,” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told CNN, as GOP senators stood by the House speaker’s decision to allow a vote on aid for Ukraine.

“This is one of those gut-check issues,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “It wouldn’t have happened without Mike.”

Greene’s threats against Johnson escalated in the past six weeks as he agreed to bipartisan deals on two packages of government funding bills, a foreign intelligence surveillance bill and then the aid package.

But since House members went home on Saturday, no other Republicans have stepped up to join Greene’s call for a GOP leadership shake-up.

“I think the timing of a motion to vacate is ill-timed,” said U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, one of a number of Republicans voicing frustration about the speaker but not ready to do anything about it.

For Democrats, Greene offers both a target and a wedge inside the GOP.

“We overcame the propaganda of Marjorie Taylor Greene and other extremists,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., as Democrats have celebrated the bipartisan support for this foreign aid package.

But that doesn’t mean Democrats want Greene to stop her GOP attacks.

“Nothing would make me happier than to see Congresswoman Greene continue to wage what looks to me to be a fruitless campaign to take down another speaker,” Democratic strategist Jim Manley said.

About the Author

Jamie Dupree
Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Pecker says he wanted to keep tabloid's agreement with Trump 'as quiet as possible'
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Gov. Brian Kemp signs landmark tenant protections bill into law

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy photo

LISTEN: Legislator says wrongfully convicted Georgians must be compensated
2h ago
President Biden to speak at Morehouse College commencement
Preparing for the worst, Georgia election officials and police plan ahead
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case
1h ago
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?