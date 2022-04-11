Map: Georgia congressional districts from 2010

The state of Georgia is represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by elected officials from 14 congressional districts.
The number of Congressional districts in Georgia will not change in 2022, despite population growth from the 2020 Census, but some states did gain new districts.
What will change after the Census is the district map. The Georgia Legislature will approve new district boundaries for themselves (State House and State Senate), as well as for Congressional districts in Georgia. The debate and the results will be contentious and may draw challenges in court before they are settled. Members of Congress elected or re-elected in 2022 will run in the revised districts. The AJC Politics team is closely following the process.
What district am I in? To find your Congressional District, visit the state of Georgia MyVoter page, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
District 1: Buddy Carter (R-Pooler). On Map: Bright Green lower right
District 2: Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (D-Columbus). On Map: Blue lower left
District 3: Drew Ferguson (R-West Point). On Map: Light Green middle left.
District 4: Hank Johnson (D-Lithonia). On Map: Metro Atlanta.
District 5: Nikema Williams (D-Atlanta)
District 6: Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) . On Map: Metro Atlanta
District 7: Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Suwanee). On Map: Metro Atlanta
District 8: Austin Scott (R-Macon). On Map: Yellow lower center
District 9: Andrew Clyde (R-Athens). On Map: Golden upper right
District 10: Jody Hice (R-Bethlehem). On Map: Light blue middle right.
District 11: Barry Loudermilk (R-Woodstock). On Map: Metro Atlanta
District 12: Rick Allen (R). On Map: Purple lower right.
District 13: David Scott (D-Riverdale). On Map: Metro Atlanta.
District 14: Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Rome). On Map: Salmon upper left.
Metro Atlanta Districts
North Georgia Districts
South Georgia Districts
