Map: Georgia congressional districts from 2010

The number of Congressional districts in Georgia will not change in 2022, despite population growth from the 2020 Census, but some states did gain new districts.

What will change after the Census is the district map. The Georgia Legislature will approve new district boundaries for themselves (State House and State Senate), as well as for Congressional districts in Georgia. The debate and the results will be contentious and may draw challenges in court before they are settled. Members of Congress elected or re-elected in 2022 will run in the revised districts. The AJC Politics team is closely following the process.