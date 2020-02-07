How to contact your Georgia congressmen

Why should I contact elected officials? Feedback from constituents is a powerful tool for those who’ve been elected and it’s an opportunity to voice your opinion about the issues that matter to you.
How should I contact them? While phone calls are the best way of contacting senators or representatives, email and snail mail are effective options as well. Emails can be sent directly from the senator's or representative's official website.
I'm not sure which district I reside in. Here's a map of Georgia's 14 congressional districts:
Still unsure? Input your zip code here.
Senators
Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia)
Washington D.C. Office B40D Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510 Phone: 202-224-3643
Atlanta Office
Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia)
Washington D.C. Office 825 B&C Hart Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510 Phone: 202-224-3521
Atlanta Office
Representatives
1st District: Buddy Carter (R-Pooler)
Washington D.C. Office 432 Cannon House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-5831 Fax: 202-226-2269
Brunswick Office 1510 Newcastle St., Suite 200 Brunswick, Georgia 31520 Phone: 912-265-9010 Fax: 912-265-9013
Savannah Office 6602 Abercorn St., Suite 105B Savannah, Georgia 31405 Phone: 912-352-0101 Fax: 912-352-0105
2nd District: Sanford Bishop (D-Albany)
Washington D.C. Office 2407 Rayburn HOB Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-3631 Fax: 202-225-2203
Albany Office 235 West Roosevelt Avenue Albany Towers, Suite 114 Albany, Georgia 31701 Phone: 229-439-8067 Fax: 229-436-2099
Columbus Office 18 Ninth St., Suite 201 Columbus, Georgia 31901 Phone: 706-320-9477 Fax: 706-320-9479
Macon Office 682 Cherry St., City Hall Annex, Suite 302 Macon, Georgia 31201 Phone: 478-803-2631
3rd District: Drew Ferguson (R-West Point)
Washington D.C. Office 1032 Longworth House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-5901
Newnan Office 1601 E Hwy 34, Suite B Newnan, Georgia 30265 Phone: 770-683-2033
4th District: Hank Johnson (D-Lithonia)
Washington D.C. Office 2240 Rayburn HOB Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-1605 Fax: 202-226-0691
Decatur Office 5240 Snapfinger Park Drive, Suite 130 Decatur, Georgia 30035 Phone: 770-987-2291 Fax: 770-987-8721
5th District: Nikema Williams (D-Atlanta)
Washington D.C. Office 1406 Longworth House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-3801
Atlanta Office 100 Peachtree St. NW, Suite 1920 Atlanta, Georgia 30303 Phone: 404-659-0116
6th District: Lucy McBath (D-Marietta)
Washington D.C. Office 1513 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-4501
Sandy Springs Office 5775 Glenridge Dr. Building B, Suite 380 Atlanta, GA 30328 (470) 773-6330
7th District: Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Suwanee)
Washington, D.C. Office 1319 Longworth House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-4272 Fax: 202-225-4696
Lawrenceville Office 75 Langley Drive Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046 Phone: 770-232-3005 Fax: 770-232-2909
8th District: Austin Scott (R- Tifton)
Washington D.C. Office 2417 Rayburn HOB Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-6531 Fax: 202-225-3013
Tifton Office 127-B N. Central Ave. Tifton, Georgia 31794 Phone: 229-396-5175 Fax: 229-396-5179
Warner Robins Office 230 Margie Drive. Suite 500 Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 Phone: 478-971-1776 Fax: 478-971-1778
9th District: Andrew Clyde (R-Athens)
Washington D.C. Office 521 Cannon House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-9893 Fax: 202-226-1224
Gainesville Office 210 Washington St. NW, Suite 202 Gainesville, Georgia 30501 Phone: 770-297-3388 Fax: 770-297-3390 Toll-Free Number: 855-821-3405
10th District: Jody Hice (R-Bethlehem)
Washington D.C. Office 324 Cannon HOB Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-4101 Fax: 202-226-0776
Milledgeville Office 3015 Heritage Road, Suite 6 Milledgeville, Georgia 31061 Phone: 478-457-0007 Fax: 478-451-2911
Monroe Office 100 Court St. Monroe, Georgia 30655 Phone: 770-207-1776 Fax: 770-266-6751
Thomson Office 210 Railroad St. City-County Administration Room 2401 Thomson, Georgia 30824 Phone: 770-207-1776
11th District: Barry Loudermilk (R-Woodstock)
Washington D.C. Office 329 Cannon House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-2931 Fax: 202-225-2944
The Galleria Office 600 Galleria Pkwy, Suite 120 Atlanta, Georgia 30339 Phone: 770-429-1776 Fax: 678-556-5184
Woodstock Office 9898 Highway 92, Suite 100 Woodstock, Georgia 30188 Phone: 770-429-1776 Fax: 770-517-7427
Cartersville Office 135 West Cherokee Ave., Suite 122 Cartersville, Georgia 30120 Phone: 770-429-1776
12th District: Rick Allen (R-Augusta)
Washington D.C. Office 426 Cannon HOB Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-2823 Fax: 202-225-3377
Augusta Office 2743 Perimeter Pkwy Bldg. 200, Suite 225 Augusta, Georgia 30909 Phone: 706-228-1980 Fax: 706-228-1954
Dublin Office 100 S. Church St. Dublin, Georgia 31021 Phone: 478-272-4030 Fax: 478-277-0113
Statesboro Office 50 E. Main St. Statesboro, Georgia 30458 Phone: 912-243-9452 Fax: 912-243-9453
Vidalia Office 107 Old Airport Road, Suite A Vidalia, Georgia 30475 Phone: 912-403-3311 Fax: 912-403-3317
13th District: David Scott (D-Atlanta)
Washington D.C. Office 225 Cannon House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-2939 Fax: 202-225-4628
Jonesboro Office 173 North Main St. Jonesboro, Georgia 30236 Phone: 770-210-5073 Fax: 770-210-5673
Smyrna Office 888 Concord Road, Suite 100 Smyrna, Georgia 30080 Phone: 770-432-5405 Fax: 770-432-5813
14th District: Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Rome)
Washington D.C. Office 1023 Longworth House Office Building. Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: 202-225-5211 Fax: 202-225-8272
Dalton Office 702 South Thornton Ave. Dalton, Georgia 30720 Phone: 706-226-5320 Fax: 706-278-0840
Rome Office 600 E. First St., Suite 301 Rome, Georgia 30161 Phone: 706-290-1776 Fax: 706-232-7864