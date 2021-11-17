See how the congressional district maps in metro Atlanta might change under Georgia redistricting

Some of the biggest changes are seen in the north metro Atlanta counties, where the boundaries of the 6th District, now represented Democrat Lucy McBath, would be stretched to include more conservative areas in Forsyth and Dawson counties.

Part of Cherokee County would also be included in the 6th District, and Cobb County voters would be placed in four different districts under the proposal, with the county split among Districts 6, 11, 13 and 14. The full proposed map of Georgia’s districts can be seen in this article.