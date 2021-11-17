See how the congressional district maps in metro Atlanta might change under Georgia redistricting

Georgia Republicans unveiled a new proposed map of the state’s congressional districts on Wednesday that would move many metro Atlanta voters into a different district for the 2022 elections.
Some of the biggest changes are seen in the north metro Atlanta counties, where the boundaries of the 6th District, now represented Democrat Lucy McBath, would be stretched to include more conservative areas in Forsyth and Dawson counties.
Part of Cherokee County would also be included in the 6th District, and Cobb County voters would be placed in four different districts under the proposal, with the county split among Districts 6, 11, 13 and 14. The full proposed map of Georgia’s districts can be seen in this article.
Here is a look at the proposed map and just below a look at the area’s current districts:
AS PROPOSED
Credit: Special
CURRENT DISTRICTS
What’s next?
Public hearings in both the House and Senate were scheduled for Wednesday even before maps were revealed, with votes likely to follow later this week.
