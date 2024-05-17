Macon leader encourages push for Georgia’s first national park

Listen

Designation of Ocmulgee Mounds ‘a way to reimagine’ Middle Georgia’s economy, official tells ‘Politically Georgia’ hosts
Thousand-year-old earthworks can be seen at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park near Macon. Nearly every member of Georgia's congressional delegation has joined in an effort to designate the site as the state's first national park. (Robert Rausch/The New York Times)

By
30 minutes ago

A Macon leader had a clear message for the audience at a “Politically Georgia” live show in the city: make the Ocmulgee Mounds the state’s first national park.

“This is legitimately a way that we reimagine the economy for the next generation in Middle Georgia,” Seth Clark, Macon’s mayor pro tem, told the audience Thursday night at Capitol Theatre Macon.

Seth Clark, mayor pro tem of Macon, supports designation of the Ocmulgee Mounds near the city as Georgia's first national park. (AP Photo/Michael Warren, File)

Georgia’s congressional delegation introduced a measure earlier this month seeking designation of the site after a decades-long fight.

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop and Austin Scott are the lead sponsors of the measure.

Every member of the state’s congressional delegation has joined the effort except for Republican U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde.

“They’re going to create a national park this year, I have faith in it,” Clark said.

If the measure passes, it would more than double the footprint of the roughly 2,800-acre Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park, a feat that could increase tourism and give Middle Georgia an economic boom.

“It’s much more than a conservation project,” Clark said. “This is how we take care of ourselves.”

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

