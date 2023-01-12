ajc logo
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones gives glimpse into legislative priorities

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

In his inaugural address, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones highlighted many of the state’s administration’s accomplishments of the past four years – done with the support of the Republican-controlled General Assembly where he served for 10 years.

Jones was elected to the state Senate in 2012.

He pointed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s push quickly to reopen Georgia in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s record surplus and low unemployment.

Jones gave a glimpse into some of his legislative priorities heading into the next four years, such as working to lower the state income tax, bolstering law enforcement and strengthening sentencing for violent and repeat offenders.

“Working together, we can write the next chapter of the Georgia success story,” he said.

Jones was introduced as “#29,” referencing his time on the University of Georgia football team, when he began as a walk on and became a co-captain of the 2002 SEC championship.

“I used to think that meant something, but now, Stetson Bennett, he’s redefined what it means to be a walk on,” he said, referencing the quarterback who led the team to its championship win on Monday.

