Politics

Local Cobb County incumbents win, except for DA, in unofficial results

By
34 minutes ago

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid appeared to secure an easy victory against Shelia Edwards in the Democratic primary Tuesday night, receiving nearly 70% of the votes. Results are unofficial until certified, but 100% of the precincts are completed.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady appeared to lose his reelection bid to Sonya Allen, an attorney in the Fulton County DA’s office, by nearly 10%.

The Commission District 2 race will likely head to a runoff between former school board member Jaha Howard and law firm executive assistant Taniesha Whorton in the close five-candidate race. None of the candidates received more than 50%, the threshold needed to win outright.

In south Cobb’s District 4, incumbent Commissioner Monique Sheffield safely bested her primary challenger, attorney Yashica Marshall.

Sheriff Craig Owens received 75% of votes against his primary challenger and will likely face Republican primary winner David Cavender in the November election. Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor also won a majority with 53% of the votes, narrowly avoiding a runoff after defeating three primary challengers.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest
Valencia Stovall leading in likely runoff for Fulton, Fayette state Senate seat
18m ago
Runoff coming for District 4 Fulton commission seat
22m ago
Fulton sheriff: Labat avoids runoff
25m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
50m ago
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station