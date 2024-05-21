Local Cobb County incumbents win, except for DA, in unofficial results

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid appeared to secure an easy victory against Shelia Edwards in the Democratic primary Tuesday night, receiving nearly 70% of the votes. Results are unofficial until certified, but 100% of the precincts are completed.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady appeared to lose his reelection bid to Sonya Allen, an attorney in the Fulton County DA’s office, by nearly 10%.

The Commission District 2 race will likely head to a runoff between former school board member Jaha Howard and law firm executive assistant Taniesha Whorton in the close five-candidate race. None of the candidates received more than 50%, the threshold needed to win outright.