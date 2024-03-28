Politics

LISTEN: The Georgia Senate’s top leaders join us on Sine Die

‘Politically Georgia’ covers the last day of the legislative session.
This was the scene in the House Chamber during Crossover Day last month. Today is the final day of the 2024 Georgia Legislature. The hosts of Politically Georgia from AJC talked about the issues that remain before adjournement. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

This was the scene in the House Chamber during Crossover Day last month. Today is the final day of the 2024 Georgia Legislature. The hosts of Politically Georgia from AJC talked about the issues that remain before adjournement. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)
By
7 minutes ago

Big bills remain on the table as the Georgia General Assembly meets for Sine Die, the last day of the session.

They include the state’s $36 billion budget, immigration enforcement measures and a sports betting proposal.

Another big bill making headlines is House Bill 1104, authored by freshman state Rep. Omari Crawford, a Democrat from Decatur. The legislation was initially a suicide prevention bill, but the Senate added unrelated culture war amendments to the measure.

One of them would prohibit sex education in Georgia schools before the sixth grade.

“Overall, I don’t think many parents in Georgia believe we should be teaching sex education from kindergarten to fifth grade,” Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch says on the podcast.

State Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, appeared Thursday on the "Politically Georgia" podcast for Sine Die, the last day of the 2024 legislative session. “We’re still working on some bills from a year and year and a half ago,” Gooch says. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

The stakes for this Sine Die are even higher because this is the second year of the Legislature’s biennial cycle.

The General Assembly operates on a two-year session, so bills from last year and this year must pass by today as the session ends. If bills fail, they will have to be reintroduced at the start of the next two-year session.

“We’re still working on some bills from a year and year and a half ago,” Gooch says.

The Dahlonega Republican also comments on the fate of a bill that would pause the permitting of some new mines near the Okefenokee Swamp.

“I don’t know if this bill gets to the floor today or not, but I will tell you this: We have to let our regulatory agencies do their jobs,” Gooch says.

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Democrat from Stone Mountain, also joined the podcast to express disappointment that a late push to fully expand Medicaid failed.

“We know there are so many people in this state that (do) not have coverage that need it so badly,” she says.

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, joined the "Politically Georgia" podcast to express disappointment that a late push to fully expand Medicaid failed. “We know there are so many people in this state that (do) not have coverage that need it so badly,” said Butler, who is retiring at the end of the session after 26 years under the Gold Dome. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.coM)

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Butler announced earlier in the session that she would retire after serving 26 years under the Gold Dome.

She had one last wish before the session ends.

“It would be so much better if we had that honest dialogue about issues,” she says.

Friday on ”Politically Georgia”: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Publisher Andrew Morse joins the show.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Home Depot buys SRS Distribution for $18.3B in huge play for home contractors

Credit: News Chopper 2

UPDATE
Sexual assault suspect shot, killed by Clayton police, cops say
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements
1h ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
51m ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
51m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Spring break air travel crowds pouring through Hartsfield-Jackson
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rules Georgia Republican Party vice chairman voted illegally
1h ago
Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements
1h ago
Okefenokee mining pause measure faces backlash in Georgia Senate
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Deadline pressure: Numbers illustrate how much your lawmakers cram into the last day
Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?