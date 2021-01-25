Lawsuit over Georgia’s participation in Crosscheck purge program settled

Greg Palast, a journalist who filed the lawsuit against Kemp, said it verified that Georgia participated in the effort to remove voters in dozens of states. Crosscheck was led by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and Georgia enrolled in the program from 2013 to 2017.

“They can’t deny they were part of the Crosscheck program,” Palast said. “The Georgia list, we know for 100% certain, was used to purge voters in other states.”

Attorneys for the secretary of state’s office said they submitted voter registration data to Kansas but never targeted Georgia voters.

“In other words, Georgia agreed only to provide information and not to use the information,” according to a court filing by the state.

Georgia election officials canceled registrations if voters changed their addresses, mail was undeliverable or they didn’t vote for several years.

The settlement last September also required Georgia to disclose, if possible, voter registration records provided to the state through the Crosscheck program.

But neither Georgia nor Kansas’ secretary of state’s office still had a copy of the 2016 and 2017 Crosscheck lists sought by the lawsuit. The lists were destroyed in accordance with a memorandum of understanding between the states, wrote the Kansas elections director in an email to attorneys for the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

A new lawsuit over how Georgia cancels voter registrations is pending.

That lawsuit alleges the state’s cancellation practices are inaccurate, canceling thousands of voters who never moved. But election officials say state law requires removal of lapsed voters after at least eight years under the state’s “use it or lose it” law.