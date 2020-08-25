Groups mass mail absentee ballot applications to Georgia voters

“There are many special interest groups around the country who are targeting key voters for absentee ballot applications,” said Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. “Most simply want to help you. Others may have to confuse you — or worse, steal your private information.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent mailed absentee ballot applications to 6.9 million active voters before the primary election, but replaced that program with a website where voters will soon be able to request absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

The website is scheduled to launch within days, and then voters who sign up to receive absentee ballots will be mailed to them starting by Sept. 20.

Groups such as the Center for Voter Information and the Voter Participation Center have mailed over 2.2 million pre-filled absentee ballot application forms to Georgia voters.

So far, 104,000 voters reached by the Center for Voter Information and Voter Participation Center have returned their postage-paid absentee ballot request forms to county election offices, according to postal tracking information, Lopach said.

Voters in states like Georgia, where the government isn’t mailing absentee ballot applications, are receiving more mail from the organizations. About 70 million absentee ballot request forms are being sent by the groups nationwide.

Some voters will receive multiple absentee ballot request forms, but only one ballot can be issued per voter. Election officials will discard duplicate absentee requests.

The organizations plan to mail second and third waves of absentee ballot request forms to some voters who don’t sign up to receive an absentee ballot, Lopach said.

In addition, DeKalb County might mail absentee ballot request forms to the county’s over 555,000 registered voters.

Georgia law allows any registered voter to use an absentee ballot. Over 1.15 million voters cast absentee ballots in the June 9, nearly half of total turnout.

Voters can request an absentee ballot themselves by downloading and filling out an absentee request form from the secretary of state’s website, then mailing it to their county’s elections office. Voters can also return the form sent to them by the CVI or VPC.

The state’s absentee ballot request form website will eliminate the need to print and mail a paper form. It’s scheduled to go online before the end of August.