Kemp’s education policy designed to rev up GOP voters

Gov. Kemp signs Unmask Students Act giving parents chance to opt out of school mask mandates

Another measure that will be signed Thursday makes it easier for parents to seek to remove books considered “obscene” or inappropriate from public school classrooms and coursework.

A third would increase the size of a program that allows taxpayers to contribute to private school scholarships for a tax credit. And a fourth is framed as a new legal guarantee that gives parents more say in their children’s curriculum.

Already in the books is a law that lets parents opt their children out of mask mandates. That came shortly after Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic archrival, drew backlash for taking maskless photos at a school surrounded by masked students and teachers.

The governor’s allies hail the measures as a counterstroke to a “one-size-fits-all approach” to classroom policy.

“Public education should teach students how to read, write and think critically,” said Jessica Anderson of the conservative Heritage Action for America group. “It should never be used as a way to indoctrinate children with any kind of political agenda.”

Democratic state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick has a different name for the new laws. She and other allies see it as an effort to pander to conservative voters peppered with misinformation about “critical race theory” and other buzzwords.

Georgia Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick speaks during a drive-in rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Oct. 23, 2020.

“I call it the ‘Georgians rights to not know’ package based on hiding hard truths and facts and replacing it with conservative talking points,” said Kendrick. “Trump said he liked ignorant people, so it makes sense that’s what they are pushing.”

More problems or more protection?

While school issues are typically front-and-center during legislative sessions, usually debates over k-12 challenges revolve around financing.

But with flush state coffers allowing lawmakers to increase funding and boost teacher pay, Republican politicians devoted a level of attention to classroom policies that was unprecedented in recent Georgia history.

Leo Smith was the Georgia Republican Party's minority engagement director.

The rise of virtual schooling during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic factored into the trend, too, as many parents were suddenly more connected with what was – and what wasn’t – being taught in their children’s classroom.

Leo Smith, a former Georgia GOP minority outreach director, said the new awareness of classroom policies will help Kemp and other Republicans leverage the education changes to appeal beyond core conservative voters.

“Kemp is reaching into the hearts of a broad demographic of Georgians – center, right and left – who want a more localized and personalized education,” he said. “Now the school systems will have to adjust to how the policy is implemented.”

Already, teachers and school administrators face intense scrutiny over what’s being taught. Some local school boards are the scenes of raucous pushback over public health protocol. Others grapple with censorship campaigns from upset parents.

Atlanta school board Chairman Jason Esteves in 2020.

Atlanta school board chair Jason Esteves said the Kemp-backed education measures will only cause more problems for teachers and administrators.

“Unfortunately, they do little to actually give parents more rights and instead add to the administrative burden teachers already encounter in their work,” said Esteves, a Democrat who is now running for an open Georgia Senate seat.

“It will exasperate the challenge school districts are having to recruit and retain teachers.”

‘The oldest trick in the book’

Democrats and civil rights groups are particularly outraged by the transgender measure, which passed with little debate in the final minutes of the legislative session after years of gaining no traction under the Gold Dome.

State Rep. Matthew Wilson, a Democratic candidate for insurance commissioner who is openly gay, said it’s part of an overall GOP strategy to “make Georgians afraid of one another, then divide and conquer.”

“Singling out minority groups as the problem or threat is the oldest trick in the book.”

FILE - Georgia state Rep. Matthew Wilson poses for a portrait at the capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Wilson is among Democrats who accused Republicans of drifting rightward during the 2022 Georgia legislative, which concluded Monday, April 4, 2022.

Republican state Rep. Will Wade, a sponsor of the measure, said it’s designed to “make sure these young athletes have every opportunity to succeed.” Still, supporters can’t point to any instances of transgender high school girls competing in girls sports in Georgia schools.

The governor, meanwhile, is also facing pressure from critics on his right flank for not acting more aggressively earlier in his term. At Sunday’s WSB-TV debate, Perdue accused him of waiting “until the last minute to make this an election year issue.”

Kemp dismissed the attacks, saying his policies codify a belief that “parents know better than the government” in Georgia.

“We passed this piece of legislation to make sure our kids are not going to be indoctrinated in our schools,” he said. “I’ve never said that we don’t need to teach race or history. But it needs to be the facts, not somebody’s ideology.”