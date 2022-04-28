ajc logo
Kemp’s education policy designed to rev up GOP voters

220131-Atlanta-Gov. Brian Kemp observes a mock courtroom during a tour or the Alliance Academy for Innovation in Cumming on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

220131-Atlanta-Gov. Brian Kemp observes a mock courtroom during a tour or the Alliance Academy for Innovation in Cumming on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp and his Republican allies are trying to channel the same electoral forces that powered Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia by embracing cultural issues in the classroom they hope will drive worried parents to the polls.

But the comprehensive effort to put k-12 schools on the political front lines, set to be cemented Thursday at a bill-signing ceremony in Forsyth County, also risks alienating teachers and others who oppose the election-year overhaul.

Kemp began sharpening his education strategy in November shortly after Youngkin defeated a Democratic frontrunner by appealing to both Donald Trump supporters and more moderate suburbanites with a focus on classroom issues.

The results of that effort are front-and-center at a politically opportune time for the governor. Kemp will sign the measures into law as he’s trying to land a knockout blow against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, his Trump-backed challenger, in the May 24 primary.

The centerpiece of the package seeks to direct how public school educators teach about race and “divisive concepts” and empowers officials to block transgender students from playing on sports teams that don’t match the gender on their birth certificate.

Gov. Kemp signs Unmask Students Act giving parents chance to opt out of school mask mandates

Gov. Kemp signs Unmask Students Act giving parents chance to opt out of school mask mandates

Gov. Kemp signs Unmask Students Act giving parents chance to opt out of school mask mandates

Another measure that will be signed Thursday makes it easier for parents to seek to remove books considered “obscene” or inappropriate from public school classrooms and coursework.

A third would increase the size of a program that allows taxpayers to contribute to private school scholarships for a tax credit. And a fourth is framed as a new legal guarantee that gives parents more say in their children’s curriculum.

Already in the books is a law that lets parents opt their children out of mask mandates. That came shortly after Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic archrival, drew backlash for taking maskless photos at a school surrounded by masked students and teachers.

The governor’s allies hail the measures as a counterstroke to a “one-size-fits-all approach” to classroom policy.

“Public education should teach students how to read, write and think critically,” said Jessica Anderson of the conservative Heritage Action for America group. “It should never be used as a way to indoctrinate children with any kind of political agenda.”

Democratic state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick has a different name for the new laws. She and other allies see it as an effort to pander to conservative voters peppered with misinformation about “critical race theory” and other buzzwords.

Georgia Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick speaks during a drive-in rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Oct. 23, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick speaks during a drive-in rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Oct. 23, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick speaks during a drive-in rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Oct. 23, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

“I call it the ‘Georgians rights to not know’ package based on hiding hard truths and facts and replacing it with conservative talking points,” said Kendrick. “Trump said he liked ignorant people, so it makes sense that’s what they are pushing.”

More problems or more protection?

While school issues are typically front-and-center during legislative sessions, usually debates over k-12 challenges revolve around financing.

But with flush state coffers allowing lawmakers to increase funding and boost teacher pay, Republican politicians devoted a level of attention to classroom policies that was unprecedented in recent Georgia history.

Leo Smith was the Georgia Republican Party’s minority engagement director.

Leo Smith was the Georgia Republican Party's minority engagement director.

Leo Smith was the Georgia Republican Party’s minority engagement director.

The rise of virtual schooling during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic factored into the trend, too, as many parents were suddenly more connected with what was – and what wasn’t – being taught in their children’s classroom.

Leo Smith, a former Georgia GOP minority outreach director, said the new awareness of classroom policies will help Kemp and other Republicans leverage the education changes to appeal beyond core conservative voters.

“Kemp is reaching into the hearts of a broad demographic of Georgians – center, right and left – who want a more localized and personalized education,” he said. “Now the school systems will have to adjust to how the policy is implemented.”

Already, teachers and school administrators face intense scrutiny over what’s being taught. Some local school boards are the scenes of raucous pushback over public health protocol. Others grapple with censorship campaigns from upset parents.

Atlanta school board Chairman Jason Esteves in 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta school board Chairman Jason Esteves in 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta school board Chairman Jason Esteves in 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta school board chair Jason Esteves said the Kemp-backed education measures will only cause more problems for teachers and administrators.

“Unfortunately, they do little to actually give parents more rights and instead add to the administrative burden teachers already encounter in their work,” said Esteves, a Democrat who is now running for an open Georgia Senate seat.

“It will exasperate the challenge school districts are having to recruit and retain teachers.”

‘The oldest trick in the book’

Democrats and civil rights groups are particularly outraged by the transgender measure, which passed with little debate in the final minutes of the legislative session after years of gaining no traction under the Gold Dome.

State Rep. Matthew Wilson, a Democratic candidate for insurance commissioner who is openly gay, said it’s part of an overall GOP strategy to “make Georgians afraid of one another, then divide and conquer.”

“Singling out minority groups as the problem or threat is the oldest trick in the book.”

FILE - Georgia state Rep. Matthew Wilson poses for a portrait at the capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Wilson is among Democrats who accused Republicans of drifting rightward during the 2022 Georgia legislative, which concluded Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

FILE - Georgia state Rep. Matthew Wilson poses for a portrait at the capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Wilson is among Democrats who accused Republicans of drifting rightward during the 2022 Georgia legislative, which concluded Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

FILE - Georgia state Rep. Matthew Wilson poses for a portrait at the capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Wilson is among Democrats who accused Republicans of drifting rightward during the 2022 Georgia legislative, which concluded Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Republican state Rep. Will Wade, a sponsor of the measure, said it’s designed to “make sure these young athletes have every opportunity to succeed.” Still, supporters can’t point to any instances of transgender high school girls competing in girls sports in Georgia schools.

The governor, meanwhile, is also facing pressure from critics on his right flank for not acting more aggressively earlier in his term. At Sunday’s WSB-TV debate, Perdue accused him of waiting “until the last minute to make this an election year issue.”

Kemp dismissed the attacks, saying his policies codify a belief that “parents know better than the government” in Georgia.

“We passed this piece of legislation to make sure our kids are not going to be indoctrinated in our schools,” he said. “I’ve never said that we don’t need to teach race or history. But it needs to be the facts, not somebody’s ideology.”

220209-Atlanta-Rep. Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia), who opposes HB 1084, talks with the bill’s sponsor Rep. Will Wade (R-Dawsonville) following a House education subcommittee hearing on the bill Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

220209-Atlanta-Rep. Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia), who opposes HB 1084, talks with the bill's sponsor Rep. Will Wade (R-Dawsonville) following a House education subcommittee hearing on the bill Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

220209-Atlanta-Rep. Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia), who opposes HB 1084, talks with the bill’s sponsor Rep. Will Wade (R-Dawsonville) following a House education subcommittee hearing on the bill Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Featured
