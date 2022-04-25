ajc logo
X

Kemp to receive NRA endorsement, source of ‘18 drama

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks before he signed a bill, which will allow permitless carry, at a gun store in Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The bill allows a "lawful weapons carrier" to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks before he signed a bill, which will allow permitless carry, at a gun store in Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The bill allows a "lawful weapons carrier" to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Four years ago, Gov. Brian Kemp complained that the National Rifle Association was bamboozled when it favored his rival with its support. Now the incumbent is set to receive the pro-gun group’s blessing as he faces another tough GOP opponent.

The NRA is rewarding Kemp with an endorsement just weeks after he signed a law that allows Georgians to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

It will surely become a standard part of his campaign stump speech – and the focus of targeted campaign ads – in the final month of the GOP race for governor. Kemp is angling for a knockout blow against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is trailing in polls ahead of the May 24 vote.

The NRA’s endorsement amounts to a dose of closure – or a measure of comeuppance – for Kemp, who competed bitterly with then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in 2018 for the group’s support during the GOP primary.

Back then, Cagle outmaneuvered Kemp by blocking a jet-fuel tax break that would have benefited Delta Air Lines. The Atlanta-based airline had outraged some conservatives by ending discounted rates for NRA members because it wanted to remain “neutral” in gun debates.

Shortly after the move, the NRA rewarded Cagle with its seal of approval despite Kemp’s pleas for the group to stay out of the race.

Combined ShapeCaption
National Rifle Association President-elect Oliver North (right) praises Casey Cagle and his wife, Nita, at the Governors Gun Club on July 14, 2018, in Kennesaw. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

National Rifle Association President-elect Oliver North (right) praises Casey Cagle and his wife, Nita, at the Governors Gun Club on July 14, 2018, in Kennesaw. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

Combined ShapeCaption
National Rifle Association President-elect Oliver North (right) praises Casey Cagle and his wife, Nita, at the Governors Gun Club on July 14, 2018, in Kennesaw. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

“As those of us involved in Georgia politics like to say: You’ve been Casey Cagled,” wrote Kemp, then Georgia’s secretary of state. “He tells you one thing while cutting secret deals to help Delta down the line.”

Though the NRA’s Oliver North campaigned with Cagle, he was vastly overshadowed days later by then-President Donald Trump’s late endorsement of Kemp. Cagle was routed in the 2018 runoff, and the NRA gave a belated endorsement to Kemp over Democrat Stacey Abrams a few weeks before the election.

Delta and other airlines, meanwhile, figured a workaround. The state Legislature voted in November 2018 to “temporarily” restore the tax break for Delta and other air carriers, and state tax officials made clear in 2019 the incentive was to remain in place indefinitely.

Despite the NRA’s initial snub, Kemp has had close ties with the organization throughout his term. In January when he promised to pass the “permitless carry” measure, NRA officials were on hand to announce the group would hold a 2025 conference in Atlanta.

“We shouldn’t have to fight for our God-given right to defend ourselves,” NRA Vice President Willes Lee said at the event, portraying the legislation as a way to fight “anti-American, anti-gun zealots who try to take our civil rights.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp, Perdue clash bitterly in first primary debate7h ago
Protesters opposed to Fulton County Schools' mask requirement hold up signs outside of the board's Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, meeting. Parents who sued the Fulton County school board over the district’s former mask mandate recently dropped their case after a new state law made the legal battle moot. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Fulton County parents drop mask lawsuit against school district
1h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
1h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts
1h ago
The Latest
The Jolt: Takeaways from the brawl between Brian Kemp and David Perdue
15m ago
Politically Georgia: Kemp, Perdue clash in bruising first debate
34m ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
Featured
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
15h ago
Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top