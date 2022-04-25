Kemp to receive NRA endorsement, source of ‘18 drama

Shortly after the move, the NRA rewarded Cagle with its seal of approval despite Kemp’s pleas for the group to stay out of the race.

Combined Shape Caption National Rifle Association President-elect Oliver North (right) praises Casey Cagle and his wife, Nita, at the Governors Gun Club on July 14, 2018, in Kennesaw. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC) Combined Shape Caption National Rifle Association President-elect Oliver North (right) praises Casey Cagle and his wife, Nita, at the Governors Gun Club on July 14, 2018, in Kennesaw. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

“As those of us involved in Georgia politics like to say: You’ve been Casey Cagled,” wrote Kemp, then Georgia’s secretary of state. “He tells you one thing while cutting secret deals to help Delta down the line.”

Though the NRA’s Oliver North campaigned with Cagle, he was vastly overshadowed days later by then-President Donald Trump’s late endorsement of Kemp. Cagle was routed in the 2018 runoff, and the NRA gave a belated endorsement to Kemp over Democrat Stacey Abrams a few weeks before the election.

Delta and other airlines, meanwhile, figured a workaround. The state Legislature voted in November 2018 to “temporarily” restore the tax break for Delta and other air carriers, and state tax officials made clear in 2019 the incentive was to remain in place indefinitely.

Despite the NRA’s initial snub, Kemp has had close ties with the organization throughout his term. In January when he promised to pass the “permitless carry” measure, NRA officials were on hand to announce the group would hold a 2025 conference in Atlanta.

“We shouldn’t have to fight for our God-given right to defend ourselves,” NRA Vice President Willes Lee said at the event, portraying the legislation as a way to fight “anti-American, anti-gun zealots who try to take our civil rights.”