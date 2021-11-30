Opinion: Chaos at school board meetings doesn’t serve students

Caption Tracey R. Deagle (Courtesy photo) Credit: Adam E J Squier Caption Tracey R. Deagle (Courtesy photo) Credit: Adam E J Squier Credit: Adam E J Squier

This is not a regional issue. The National School Boards Association has requested federal assistance in preventing disruption and unsafe conditions at local board of education meetings. As a result, the U.S. Department of Justice has pledged its support to local law enforcement agencies who wish to prosecute those disrupting official board business. While seen by many as a necessary step to regain control of the sanctity of public board meetings, the more meaningful conversation should be how school board members will fulfill their obligations to Georgia’s children.

Amid this upheaval comes the opportunity to redefine priorities and hit the reset button. January is the perfect time for a shift in conversation as recently elected board members will be sworn-in for official duty.

School boards were created for a very specific purpose: to hire the superintendent, set school policy, govern and allocate funds to operate a district. The actual day-to-day administration of schools is tasked to the superintendent and their identified district and building leaders. Student growth and achievement suffers when boards move away from their intended function. School climate suffers as board governance expands to administration and the advancement of political agendas.

Here I offer my recommendations for new and newly reelected members:

Engage in training: Most school board members elected haven’t worked in a school or as a teacher or administrator. Their involvement in school governance offers new perspectives and approaches to public education. However, school districts are complicated. Those who lead in schools are required to have advanced degrees with hours of specific coursework. It is logical to expect that being a successful board member would also require a level of training. On this point, Georgia legislators agree, leading to new legislation in 2010 that added teeth to the existing law requiring 12 hours of training per for first-time members and six hours every year thereafter. Members should focus on public budgeting, school law, ethics, strategic planning and setting policy. Placing agendas aside and engaging in training and development — in a learning posture — not only mitigates legal issues down the road, but fosters functionality and collegiality among board members.

As board members take their new oaths, I encourage them to consider the needs of students. An investment in learning board governance, respect for the distinction between governance and school administration, along with creating a system for civility and collaboration, will benefit our students and communities by lowering the temperature currently engulfing our schools. The anger and division must be mended now, or we stand to lose many great educators and board members who work in service to children.