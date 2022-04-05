Georgia trans sports bill passes, but what does it mean?

Robin Hines, executive director of the Georgia High School Association, said he hadn’t had time to assess the bill. Currently, the GHSA leaves gender identification decisions to individual districts.

“At first glance, the GHSA will need to determine if they believe this is an issue that needs a by-law clarification that goes beyond the current policy of accepting member school’s gender determination,” Hines said in a statement.

So, while there won’t be any immediate impact on the ground, one thing is clear: Georgia is now fully engaged in this year’s favored culture war issue. Transgender sports has become a rallying cry for the GOP this election cycle. Supporters of a ban call it an issue of fairness, saying that girls cannot compete against physically stronger male-born rivals. But opponents say it could have serious mental health consequences for kids, some of whom are already fragile.

Gov. Brian Kemp has not only signaled he will sign the bill, he rallied support behind it in the session’s final hours. Kemp is locked in a GOP primary challenge against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and has been working to shore up his conservative credentials.

“It’s really fairness in girls sports,” Kemp said in an interview with News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB. “As the father of three daughters, I certainly want them on a level playing field. … To get something done, especially that late, was really good.”

Graham decried lawmakers for sending a signal to transgender kids that they don’t belong.

“While a commission is marginally better than an outright ban, we must denounce the establishment of this oversight committee for what it is — a political attempt to score points on the backs of young people who just want to be left alone and allowed to play sports with their friends,” he said.

But while some Republicans see the issue as one that will resonate with their voters this fall, not everyone has signed on.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb both vetoed anti-trans sports bills that were passed by Republican lawmakers in their states

House Speaker David Ralston also has reservations. He called the bill that passed a “not complicated compromise.”

Ralston said he didn’t want transgender athletes targeted and would communicate that to the GHSA.

“We have an oversight committee on that. That’s really where these determinations need to be made,” the Blue Ridge Republican said. “And hopefully they’ll do the right thing as we go forward.”