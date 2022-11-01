Kemp, Abrams haul in three times the campaign cash they did in 2018

Abrams, who has long had a nationwide fundraising network and collects most of her money from outside Georgia, reported raising more than $11.5 million over the past 3 1/2 weeks and ended the latest fundraising period with $5.6 million in the bank. She has raised nearly $97 million, after spending $27 million in 2018.

The fundraising numbers are bloated in part because Republicans in the General Assembly last year created leadership committees to allow a few select candidates — including Kemp and Abrams — to raise unlimited contributions from donors.

Currently, candidates have a cap on how much they can raise from a single donor when they raise cash for their main campaign operations. Statewide candidates are allowed to raise $7,600 from individual donors for the primary and again for the general election.

There are no limits on leadership committees. Combined, Abrams and Kemp had raised about $80 million through their leadership committees by Oct. 25, with contributions as large as $5 million at a time from wealthy donors and groups.

Both campaigns have invested tremendous resources into a grassroots apparatus that’s helped set midterm turnout records during the early voting period.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reported earlier this month that the major candidates — including Kemp, Abrams and U.S. Senate hopefuls — and outside groups supporting them combined to spend or schedule more than $360 million worth of advertising.

Some of the donors to the leadership committees in the past few weeks have been repeat customers. For instance, the National Education Association, a Washington-based teacher’s union, had previously given Abrams’ One Georgia fund $400,000, but it chipped in an additional $150,000 this month.

Democratic megadonor Karla Jurvetson of California, who previously contributed $3.5 million to Abrams’ leadership committee gave another $1.5 million this month. The political action committee of Fair Fight, the voting rights organization she started after losing in 2018, has contributed more than $3.5 million in cash and in-kind services, including about $600,000 in the past month.

A group largely funded by a Macon nursing home company previously gave Kemp’s Georgians First fund $100,000. It gave an additional $125,000 a few weeks ago. Republican megadonor Timothy Mellon of Wyoming, grandson of banking tycoon Andrew Mellon, in September contributed $5 million — the largest individual donation to the committee. He gave an additional $500,000 a few weeks ago.

The largesse isn’t just at the top of the ticket. State Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, has raised about $10.4 million, while Charlie Bailey, an attorney who is the Democratic nominee for the job, has taken in $2.9 million. In 2018, the two top party nominees for that office raised less than $5 million combined by the late October reporting period.