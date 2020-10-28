Loeffler emphasizes Trump support in final days of race

BUFORD - U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler logged more stops on her statewide tour Wednesday, including a visit to Buford’s Bare Bones Steakhouse, where she made no bones about her complete support for President Donald Trump, even as polls show his support falling in Georgia from 2016, when he won the state by five points.
“I rank as the most conservative senator in the U.S. Senate,” she told a group of about 50 supporters. “I’m the only U.S. Senator that has voted 100% with President Trump.”
Asked at a media availability if there is even a single issue with which she disagrees with the president, Loeffler said no.
“Look, the president like myself, he’s a political outsider. He’s a business person. He’s a conservative champion, fighting to put America first. That’s what I went to Washington to do,” she said.
On Trump’s handling of COVID-19, which Trump himself has contracted, Loeffler said: “The president took this seriously from day one.”
Asked by about the Access Hollywood tape on which he was caught bragging about assaulting women, Loeffler stayed on message. “I agree with the approach President Trump has taken since day one to put America first.”
Unlike Sen. David Perdue, who is neck-and-neck in the latest polls with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, Loeffler has 20 challengers to fend off-- including Rep. Doug Collins, the 9th district Republican congressman who is locked in a statistical tie with Loeffler in the latest polls.
Loeffler and Collins are battling over every GOP vote in the state, leaving each to make the case that they’re the true conservative and most ardent Trump supporter in the race.