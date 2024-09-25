Breaking: Judge refuses to lower Julie Chrisley's sentence; she apologizes publicly for the first time
Harris books $10 million more on upcoming advertisements in Georgia than Trump

For the year, the presidential campaigns are neck and neck on TV spending, with the Harris campaign leading in online ads.
The presidential campaigns of Republican Donald Trump (left) and Democrat Kamala Harris and their associated super PACs have poured more than $68 million into ads aired on television stations across Georgia so far this year, with spending almost evenly split, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of data from the ad tracking firm AdImpact. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Melina Mara/Washington Post)

By
1 hour ago

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and aligned political action committees are spending more in upcoming political ads in Georgia than former President Donald Trump and his allies, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

Harris has booked $35 million in ad reservations, compared with $25 million by Trump, the firm reported. Democrats are just behind Republicans for the year on spending for ads aired on television and just ahead on online ads targeting Georgia voters.

Presidential campaigns and associated super PACs have spent more than $68 million on ads aired on television stations across the state so far this year, almost evenly split among Democrats and Republicans, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of AdImpact data.

Digital ads in the state have cost almost $52 million — with Democratic campaigns and groups making up 54% of the spending.

As we get closer to Election Day, spending is expected to pick up in October. Presidential candidates and committees spent $7.2 million on ads aired on television just in the past week, accounting for 11% of the total spending on aired television ads so far this year.

Outside of Atlanta, Savannah is the largest market for television and digital presidential campaign ads in the state. Republicans have spent more on published ads in the city so far this year, and they have invested more heavily in online ads than television commercials, with $5.1 million on digital ads and $2.9 million on television ads.

Trump visited Savannah on Tuesday, but Republicans have decreased spending on ads in that market since the end of August. On the day of his visit, Republicans aired just over 100 ads in Savannah on television while Democrats aired roughly twice as many.

Democrats have spent $2.6 million on digital ads in Savannah supporting their presidential campaigns this year and $2.7 million on television ads. Harris last visited the city at the end of August.

