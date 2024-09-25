Digital ads in the state have cost almost $52 million — with Democratic campaigns and groups making up 54% of the spending.

As we get closer to Election Day, spending is expected to pick up in October. Presidential candidates and committees spent $7.2 million on ads aired on television just in the past week, accounting for 11% of the total spending on aired television ads so far this year.

Outside of Atlanta, Savannah is the largest market for television and digital presidential campaign ads in the state. Republicans have spent more on published ads in the city so far this year, and they have invested more heavily in online ads than television commercials, with $5.1 million on digital ads and $2.9 million on television ads.

Trump visited Savannah on Tuesday, but Republicans have decreased spending on ads in that market since the end of August. On the day of his visit, Republicans aired just over 100 ads in Savannah on television while Democrats aired roughly twice as many.

Democrats have spent $2.6 million on digital ads in Savannah supporting their presidential campaigns this year and $2.7 million on television ads. Harris last visited the city at the end of August.