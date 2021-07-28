Georgia seeks dismissal of DOJ suit against voting law

The Department of Justice contends that Georgia’s voting law violated the Voting Rights Act, the landmark civil rights law protecting racial minorities from discrimination.

Carr’s filing argued that the federal government didn’t take aim at several Democratic states with less voting access, including Delaware, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

The motion cites the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in an Arizona case that upheld its voting laws despite a challenge alleging they had a disproportionate impact on minority voters. The court decided that “usual burdens of voting” and “mere inconvenience” don’t violate laws barring discrimination.

The DOJ lawsuit, filed last month, is unlikely to be decided soon. Each party will gather evidence before a potential hearing on the motion to dismiss the case.

In all, eight lawsuits are pending against Georgia’s voting law since Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law March 25.