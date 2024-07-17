JD Vance to speak tonight during Day 3 of the GOP convention

Day 3 of the Republican National Convention will put U.S. Sen JD Vance in the spotlight as he speaks to delegates and a prime-time national audience to formally accept his nomination as Donald Trump’s running mate.

The 39-year-old former venture capitalist and author is a favorite of many in Trump’s conservative evangelical base who see him as a fighter who could fulfill Trump’s wish to pick a running mate who “can be a good president.”

Expect a speech that introduces his family — his wife, Usha, and their three children — and his endorsement of Trump’s policies.