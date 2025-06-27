Dooley seeks support as he weighs U.S. Senate bid in Georgia

Dooley avoided politics during his decades-long coaching career, which included stints as Tennessee’s head coach and nine years as an NFL aide. His only recent campaign donation was a $5,000 check to Kemp, a longtime friend. He’s steered clear of MAGA rallies, culture war flashpoints, policy debates and overt political messaging.

That ambiguity may serve him well in a campaign climate where name recognition and political flexibility can be assets. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is one example of a newcomer who converted an outsider brand into statewide victory in Georgia.

But Dooley faces a different climb: positioning himself as a unicorn candidate who can win both Kemp’s endorsement and Trump’s blessing — two factions that have often pulled Georgia Republicans in opposite directions. And other MAGA-friendly contenders are already in the race.

Locking up Kemp’s support may be the easier task. Though the governor hasn’t said much publicly about Dooley’s possible bid, his key allies are encouraging it. And Kemp recently told donors to “keep your powder dry” to give him and Trump time to align behind a candidate.

The two Republican powerbrokers met in May to discuss a potential joint endorsement, a move supporters say would help the GOP unify against Ossoff – a formidable incumbent already mobilizing his campaign – and avoid a primary that could devolve into who can out-Trump the other.

But winning over Trump could prove far tougher.

The president has long favored unflinching loyalty over political pragmatism — sometimes to the GOP’s detriment. He backed Perdue’s failed 2022 primary challenge against Kemp and lined up behind a string of longshot Georgia candidates, including a doomed Democrat-turned-Republican congressional hopeful so smitten with the president he branded himself the “Black Donald Trump.”

And other GOP contenders are showing no signs of backing off. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter and Insurance Commissioner John King are in the race, while U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is inching closer to a possible bid. All three have deeper political roots and their own ties to Trump’s orbit.

Adding to the uncertainty: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger could enter, testing just how far a centrist can go in today’s Trump-dominated GOP.

A coach’s playbook

A lawyer-turned-coach, Dooley hasn’t made a public statement since floating his candidacy earlier this month, when he cast himself as someone who can “cut through the noise and partisanship and get back to real problem-solving.”

A Trump endorsement might boost his chances — but it may not be a golden ticket to a GOP nomination. Unlike Tommy Tuberville, who rode football fame to the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Dooley’s brand in Georgia may be linked more to his late father Vince, the revered Bulldog coach.

“Derek Dooley has never been a head coach who built the sort of popular appeal necessary to overcome his unknown political views,” said S.E. Buchanan, a Georgia College and State University political scientist.

“Realistically, he’d need a strong endorsement from President Trump — and even that’s no guarantee in Georgia.”

The speculation around Dooley’s candidacy has been met with a mix of curiosity and skepticism, even from some in Kemp’s orbit. Jay Morgan, a lobbyist with close ties to Kemp’s administration and a former Georgia GOP executive director, said Dooley’s bid could backfire.

“Now every other candidate thinks they can prove they’re more MAGA than he is. It’s a curious development,” Morgan said. “I know he’s a smart guy. I know he’s respected. But Ossoff has to be salivating at the chance to face someone so politically untested.”

Carter and King, for their part, aren’t easing off the gas. Carter, a Savannah-area congressman, recently endorsed the former president for a Nobel Peace Prize, just months after sponsoring legislation supporting Trump’s effort to purchase Greenland.

King, a military veteran and former small-town police chief first appointed to his post by Kemp, is leaning into his foreign policy background while picking up a spree of endorsements from public safety officials. And Collins could further fracture the Trump-aligned base if he runs.

Meanwhile, Republican operatives are already previewing the kinds of attacks Dooley could face. A fake press release and website mocking his campaign – dressed in Tennessee’s orange-and-white colors – made the rounds this month and briefly fooled some insiders.

The “Dooley’s Volunteers” spoof also doubled as a warning: In football-mad Georgia, ties to a rival SEC school – and his losing record in Knoxville – are fair game.

Still, not all MAGA figures are dismissing him. Salleigh Grubbs, the newly elected first-vice chair of the Georgia GOP and a staunch Trump supporter, said she’s open to hearing more.

“I believe it all comes down to policy positions. The Dooley family is beloved in Georgia and the legacy of Vince Dooley clearly speaks for itself,” Grubbs said.

“For MAGA voters, it’s all about America First policies. I’m not sure where Derek Dooley stands on those topics, but I sure look forward to finding out.”