India to reduce tariff on pecans loathed by Georgia growers, lawmakers

Ossoff celebrated the announcement that the tariff was being slashed, and he said the nation’s pecan growers deserve credit for never letting up on the issue.

“They’ve been working on this for years,” Ossoff said. “They deserve a huge amount of credit for pushing this, and it will help open up this huge market to Georgia pecan growers. But there’s still more work to do.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade, sent a letter to Tai in August urging her to create more trade opportunities for pecan growers and shellers. Ossoff and several other senators from both political parties also signed the letter, which mentioned the tariff.

“Demand for tree nuts continues to grow in India, and high tariffs mean that the pecan industry is not able to participate in this booming market,” the letter said. “India’s principal goal of the pecan tariff is revenue, but the high tariff has resulted in few imports and consequently little revenue for the country,”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, who lives in Albany and is the top Democrat on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, has also been engaged on the issue. So has Rep. Austin Scott, a Republican from Tifton. Bishop and Scott both represent rural south Georgia districts where the pecan industry is prevalent.

At different times, they each sent letters to Tai pressing her on the tariff issue. Other members of Georgia delegation also signed on, and the letters had bipartisan support.

Tai wrote back to Bishop in December 2021 to say she heard his concerns and that lowering the tariffs was a priority for her office as it engaged with leaders in India.