David Scott wins 13th District Congressional primary without need for runoff

U.S. Rep. David Scott won the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, avoiding a runoff against any of the six people who were challenging him for the seat, according to the Associated Press.

Scott, who turns 79 next month, has been slowed down by age and poor health. Redistricting also drastically shifted the boundaries of the 13th District, meaning that Scott has never represented most of its voters before.

Scott’s age and the new district lines combined to attract plenty of attention from fellow Democrats hoping to be his successor in a district where most of the voters are Democratic-leaning and Black.