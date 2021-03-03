House backs state income tax cut for most Georgians

The Georgia House overwhelmingly approved a state income cut tax Wednesday for Georgians who use the standard deduction when they file their returns.
House Bill 593, sponsored by House Ways and Means Chairman Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, would cut what filers pay by reducing the amount of income the state taxes.
The measure passed 171-0 and now heads to the Senate.
Blackmon said raising the standard deduction would cut taxes for millions of Georgians and “let them keep more of their money.”
While the tax cut would be relatively small — less than $100 for a married couple filing jointly — Blackmon told colleagues it would cost the state $140 million a year. And, particularly if Congress passes a massive new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package — which would include more state aid — a much larger state tax cut may be on the way.
“I think it’s a modest first step,” Blackmon said.
Under Blackmon’s bill, the standard deduction for a single taxpayer would increase by $800, for a married couple filing a joint return $1,100. Georgians over 65 or blind would get an additional $1,300 deduction.
Just before the General Assembly suspended the 2020 session as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, pushed a plan to reduce the state income tax rate, a move that would have saved taxpayers $250 million. That tax cut went by the wayside because by the time lawmakers returned in June to finish the session, they feared revenue would plunge.
Ralston made cutting taxes a signature issue for House Republicans last fall as they worked to hold off Democratic attempts to retake control of the chamber in the November elections.