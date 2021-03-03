House backs state income tax cut for most Georgians

“I think it’s a modest first step,” Blackmon said.

Under Blackmon’s bill, the standard deduction for a single taxpayer would increase by $800, for a married couple filing a joint return $1,100. Georgians over 65 or blind would get an additional $1,300 deduction.

Just before the General Assembly suspended the 2020 session as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, pushed a plan to reduce the state income tax rate, a move that would have saved taxpayers $250 million. That tax cut went by the wayside because by the time lawmakers returned in June to finish the session, they feared revenue would plunge.

Ralston made cutting taxes a signature issue for House Republicans last fall as they worked to hold off Democratic attempts to retake control of the chamber in the November elections.