ajc logo
X

Herschel Walker supports 15-week proposed national abortion ban

September 13, 2022 Alto - Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker (center) speaks as he and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner candidate, State Sen. Tyler Harper (left) join with local farmers during a roundtable at Jaemor Farms in Alto on Tuesday, September 103, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
September 13, 2022 Alto - Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker (center) speaks as he and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner candidate, State Sen. Tyler Harper (left) join with local farmers during a roundtable at Jaemor Farms in Alto on Tuesday, September 103, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The U.S. Senate hopeful broke with other national Republicans by saying he would ‘would support’ Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal

Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker said he supports a 15-week national abortion ban proposed by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, breaking with other key national GOP figures who swiftly distanced themselves from the plan.

“I am a proud pro-life Christian, and I will always stand up for our unborn children,” Walker said Wednesday in a statement. “I believe the issue should be decided at the state level, but I WOULD support this policy.”

It amplifies what was already a major difference between the former football star and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, an abortion rights supporter who has framed the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade as a tragedy.

“Georgia voters will have a clear choice this fall between Rev. Warnock’s record of fighting to protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions and Herschel Walker, who wants to outlaw abortion, even in cases of rape, incest, or where the life of the mother is at risk and who would support a national abortion ban in the Senate,” Warnock communications director Meredith Brasher said.

Graham’s proposal was met with resistance from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans in battleground states, reflecting a desire to avoid new debates on abortion at a time when inflation and other economic issues are the top factor for many voters and aid GOP candidates.

The Republican critics of Graham’s proposal note that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling leaves the question of abortion to the states. In Georgia, that cleared the way for a 2019 law that bans most abortions as early as six weeks to take effect.

The proposal also could create headaches for Gov. Brian Kemp, who faces a tough rematch against Stacey Abrams and would prefer to focus on the nation’s wobbly economy and a rise in violent crime rather than dive deeper into a fraught debate over abortion weeks before the midterm election.

Trailing in the polls, Abrams expects the abortion ruling to motivate swing voters who otherwise might gravitate to the GOP. Kemp, meanwhile, has said he would not pursue stricter state limits and is focused on implementing Georgia’s law.

Combined ShapeCaption
Gov. Kemp, Stacey Abrams tackle major issues as campaign trail heats up

Credit: AJC

Gov. Kemp, Stacey Abrams tackle major issues as campaign trail heats up

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Gov. Kemp, Stacey Abrams tackle major issues as campaign trail heats up

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Graham’s proposal would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, falling short of the stricter limits that many anti-abortion advocates sought. It includes exceptions for rape, incest or when the life of the mother is risk.

Walker has been open about his anti-abortion views. Early in his campaign, he filled out a survey from the Georgia Life Alliance that supported outlawing abortion, including in instances of rape and incest, saying he’d back “legislation which protects the sanctity of human life, even if the legislation is not perfect.”

But his support for Graham’s proposed ban puts him at odds with public opinion in Georgia. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in July found that most Georgia voters oppose the state’s new abortion law. Many voters in the poll said a candidate’s support or opposition to the procedure will have an impact on who gets their vote.

Though Graham’s proposal has created waves in the Republican Party, it has no chance of passing in the Senate this year. Likewise, a proposal which passed in the Democratic-controlled U.S House to protect access to abortion rights is unlikely to move in the Senate.

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks
Keisha Lance Bottoms, a White House senior advisor for public engagement and former mayor of Atlanta, speaks at event hosted by Axios in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Screenshot)

Credit: Screengrab

Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms18h ago
Atlanta police were called to a shooting and a stabbing at separate Waffle Houses early Tuesday morning.

Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours
18h ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
54m ago
Klinsman Torres, a 31-year-old migrant from Venezuela, stands outside of the hotel he is living in after arriving in the Atlanta area via the southern border. Friday, September 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
6h ago
Klinsman Torres, a 31-year-old migrant from Venezuela, stands outside of the hotel he is living in after arriving in the Atlanta area via the southern border. Friday, September 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
6h ago
The Latest
Surrounded by Fulton County law enforcement officials, District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a press conference about the RICO indictment in the celebrity home invasion ring on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Next big decision for Fulton DA: whether to subpoena Trump
5h ago
The more controversial the better for Greene’s fundraising, and her opponent’s
20h ago
Two Georgia Republican candidates, two different views on economy
22h ago
Featured
Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
1h ago
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
Three arts festivals launch this month across Atlanta, including Elevate 2022
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top