Herschel Walker supports 15-week proposed national abortion ban

The Republican critics of Graham’s proposal note that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling leaves the question of abortion to the states. In Georgia, that cleared the way for a 2019 law that bans most abortions as early as six weeks to take effect.

The proposal also could create headaches for Gov. Brian Kemp, who faces a tough rematch against Stacey Abrams and would prefer to focus on the nation’s wobbly economy and a rise in violent crime rather than dive deeper into a fraught debate over abortion weeks before the midterm election.

Trailing in the polls, Abrams expects the abortion ruling to motivate swing voters who otherwise might gravitate to the GOP. Kemp, meanwhile, has said he would not pursue stricter state limits and is focused on implementing Georgia’s law.

Gov. Kemp, Stacey Abrams tackle major issues as campaign trail heats up

Graham’s proposal would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, falling short of the stricter limits that many anti-abortion advocates sought. It includes exceptions for rape, incest or when the life of the mother is risk.

Walker has been open about his anti-abortion views. Early in his campaign, he filled out a survey from the Georgia Life Alliance that supported outlawing abortion, including in instances of rape and incest, saying he’d back “legislation which protects the sanctity of human life, even if the legislation is not perfect.”

But his support for Graham’s proposed ban puts him at odds with public opinion in Georgia. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in July found that most Georgia voters oppose the state’s new abortion law. Many voters in the poll said a candidate’s support or opposition to the procedure will have an impact on who gets their vote.

Though Graham’s proposal has created waves in the Republican Party, it has no chance of passing in the Senate this year. Likewise, a proposal which passed in the Democratic-controlled U.S House to protect access to abortion rights is unlikely to move in the Senate.