ajc logo
X

AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban

Abortion rights activists protest July 21 in Atlanta. The previous day a federal appeals court allowed Georgia’s restrictive “heartbeat” abortion law to take effect. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Abortion rights activists protest July 21 in Atlanta. The previous day a federal appeals court allowed Georgia’s restrictive “heartbeat” abortion law to take effect. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Most Georgia voters oppose a new restrictive abortion law that took effect last week, and many say a candidate’s support or opposition to the procedure will have an impact on who gets their vote, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll.

The AJC poll gives a glimpse into the thinking of Georgia voters after the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. That ruling led to a U.S. Appeals Court panel’s decision last week to let the new law go into effect vastly liming abortion in Georgia.

In the poll, about 42% of likely voters said they’re more likely to vote for a candidate who wants to protect abortion rights. About 25% said they’re motivated to vote for candidates who want to limit access to the procedure. About one-quarter said it makes no difference.

AJC July 2022 poll

Interactive: Complete poll results

AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races

AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban

AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump

Politically Georgia Podcast: The AJC poll shows a split ticket leads the state’s top races

Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll

PDF: View poll crosstabs

FAQ: About the AJC’s July poll

William Smith, a Macon resident and sales manager for a manufacturing company, said while he personally opposes abortion, he disagrees with banning the procedure.

Smith, who said he’s a former Republican voter who now identifies as a conservative, said if he finds himself torn between candidates in a particular race, he will choose the hopeful who supports abortion rights.

“It is the woman’s right to make that decision,” he said.

Javier Rodriguez, a Suwanee resident who typically votes for Republicans, said that as a Catholic, he is opposed to abortion and supports candidates who align with his beliefs.

“If someone opposes abortion, it’s one of the bigger factors” considered when selecting a candidate, he said.

Almost 55% of voters polled by the AJC said they disagree with Georgia’s new abortion law, which outlaws the procedure in most cases once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. About 36% of Georgians polled support the measure.

Those figures align with results of a January AJC poll that found about 54% of respondents opposing the then-pending new law.

The new law in Georgia allows abortions in cases of rape, incest, if the life of the woman is in danger or in instances of “medical futility,” when a fetus would not be able to survive. A police report is required in order to obtain a later abortion if the pregnancy is caused by rape or incest.

Abortion rights advocates and providers challenged the law in federal court. The law was blocked from taking effect in 2019, but in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a panel of appeals court judges allowed Georgia’s statute to take effect last week. The law is now being challenged in state court.

Nearly 54% of Georgia voters polled oppose the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, with 49% saying they were “strongly opposed.” Nearly 39% of those polled said they agreed with the Supreme Court ruling, with about 31% of those people “strongly supporting” the decision.

Opposition to the overturning of Roe v. Wade fell sharply from responses to a January AJC poll, when 68% of respondents said they did not want the court to eliminate the constitutional guarantee to the procedure.

The poll of 902 likely voters was conducted July 14-22 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. It was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs. All the voters were contacted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and some were contacted after Georgia’s new abortion law took effect.

About 39% of those polled said they have “very little” confidence in the Supreme Court. A plurality of Georgians across most demographic groups, except those who identify as conservative or Republican, said they had very little confidence in the high court. Nearly 19% of all voters polled said they have “a great deal” of confidence in the court.

The U.S. Supreme Court has a conservative, Republican-appointed majority.

“My confidence in the Supreme Court has always been low,” said Sarah Jinks, a 38-year-old Thomaston resident who identifies as a Democrat. “The world has changed greatly since they were coming up. I cant believe, in my mind, that they would make any relevant decisions or they’re completely in touch with the citizens of this country.”

Having achieved a goal that anti-abortion advocates have worked toward for nearly 50 years, some Republican lawmakers say they want to end all exceptions for those seeking abortions, but the idea had little support in the poll. Nearly three-quarters of likely Georgia voters said they oppose legislation that would ban all abortions in the state, while about 21% back it.

Rodriguez, 24, said that life begins at conception and abortion at any point is murder.

“If you consider an embryo to be a baby in the womb, or a child, abortion is murder,” he said, adding that he would agree with terminating a pregnancy to save the life of the mother if the Catholic Church took that position. ”I can only think, in the Catholic faith, there’s really no exception.”

Jinks, who works in customer support and has an 18-year-old daughter, said Georgia’s new law limiting access to abortion is “terrifying” for her, her daughter and other women in Georgia.

“The ‘heartbeat’ bill is way too harsh, and I definitely don’t support a complete ban,” she said, adding that she has a medical condition that could make a pregnancy difficult for her. “I’m married. I have the right to have sex with my husband. We take precautions, but if I landed myself pregnant, it could kill me. Am I just not supposed to enjoy intimate time with my husband? It doesn’t make sense.”

Staff writer Shannon McCaffrey contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks
Bruce Springsteen fans outraged over ‘dynamic pricing’ of concert tickets with prices...20h ago
Low expectations widespread in Geoff Collins’ fourth season at Georgia Tech
14h ago
GBI: Deputy forgot to close patrol vehicle’s door, leading to woman’s death
11h ago
Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions
17m ago
Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions
17m ago
Family of teen killed in Suwanee had sought refuge from violence in Venezuela
12h ago
The Latest
Interactive: Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022
14m ago
Daniel Defense CEO says industry bears no blame for mass shootings
14h ago
Senate passes bill to boost U.S. computer chips production
15h ago
Featured
For the first time in modern Georgia history, voters have nominated two Black candidates for the U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Staff and wire

In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
23h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top