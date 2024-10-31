As we approach Election Day, the AJC Politics team is working with journalists across the newsroom and Georgia to help you understand the critical role our battleground state has in this year’s election.

Our latest AJC poll found that former President Donald Trump has a slight edge in Georgia over Vice President Kamala Harris, and as early voting sets records, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pledged to uphold the results of the presidential election no matter who wins.

Our commitment to you: More of the trusted reporting you've come to expect from the AJC Politics team

The AJC Voter Guide

The AJC Voter Guide offers information to help Georgia voters make informed decisions. Type in your address to see what's on your ballot, or search by county. It is available in English and Spanish.

This November, it's not just candidates on the ballot. We've talked to voters from the coast to the mountains about the things you've told us matter the most to you, and we're answering your questions. Politically Georgia podcast or listen live at 10 a.m. EDT on 90.1 FM WABE.

AJC Politics P.M.

AJC Politics P.M., our afternoon newsletter, brings you the day's top politics stories as well as highlights from the Politically Georgia morning newsletter and podcast. We'll have special coverage on Election Day.

Election Day

• The best political team in Georgia is covering this year’s election through the eyes of this critical swing state and the lens of this historic moment in politics. We’ll have live coverage from throughout the state, as well as expert analysis and photo and video coverage to help you make sense of it all.

• Greg Bluestein will cover the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump’s campaign. Tia Mitchell will cover the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris’ campaign. Patricia Murphy will spend the day with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Mark Niesse, our election security expert, and David Wickert will closely watch the polls.

• Our bureau chiefs will have the latest from Athens, Macon and Savannah, our news partners will contribute reporting from elsewhere in the state and, once the results are in, we’ll have an interactive map breaking down the county-by-county vote in Georgia.

• We’ll also have insights from our AJC contributors, including Carolyn Bourdeaux, Geoff Duncan, John Eaves and Meagan Hanson. It’s a newsroom-wide effort, and the coverage continues after the races are called.

We're grateful for your continued support as voters decide whether to elect the first woman president of the United States or return a former president to the White House and, in the process, make history.