The election’s eventual outcome will have a direct impact on voters. The PSC regulates Georgia Power, which has raised its rates six times in the past two years, partly to fund two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle.

The primaries set up a November general election where two of the five PSC seats will be up for grabs.

Democratic challengers, who are calling for a change on the all-Republican utility regulatory board, said the lopsided turnout in their favor was a positive sign.

“The turnout in last week’s Democratic primary reflects what we’ve been feeling on the ground for months,” Waites said.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis also found that about two out of every three Democratic primary voters live in Georgia Power service areas. By comparison, less than half of Republican primary voters live in these areas. The AJC compared voter participation data and Georgia utilities service area maps.

Georgia Power covers a wide swath of the state and most of Atlanta, where voters are more likely to be Democrats.

However, that surge in Democratic support might not carry over to the general election.

University of Georgia political science professor Audrey Haynes said some voters likely decided whether to cast a ballot based on whether they thought their vote would make a difference.

While national political polarization could energize more voters and help Democrats compete, she said Republicans remain favored to win in the general election.

Commissioners must live in one of five geographic districts, even though they are elected statewide. But if only voters in District 3 selected candidates for their metro Atlanta PSC seat, they would likely favor a Democrat.

In November, that surge of Democratic support could come to an end, as the outcome will depend partly on the turnout of rural counties, which traditionally vote Republican.

Republicans have controlled the PSC for nearly two decades. In 2006, Republican Chuck Eaton defeated the sole Democrat on the board, David L. Burgess, resulting in the GOP holding all five seats.

In past primaries where the PSC was not the top race on the ticket, turnout was much higher, with 15% of voters in the May 2022 primary and 31% of voters in the June 2020 primary.

Travis Doss, president of the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials, said Thursday that as many as 50 counties plan to use a state law that allows counties to open only one precinct for a primary runoff if voter turnout is below 1% of the county’s registered voters.

Additionally, an ongoing court battle over the legality of a 2024 law that extended the six-year terms of existing PSC members looms over this year’s election.

A bill passed by state legislators last year set a new election schedule and extended the terms of existing commissioners following a lawsuit alleging statewide elections violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black voters .

One day before last week’s PSC primaries, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion to expedite the case challenging the 2024 law that extended commissioners’ terms.

It’s unclear when and how the appeals court will rule, but if it decides in favor of the plaintiffs before November’s election, there’s a chance it could be delayed.

Staff writer Mark Niesse and data editor Charles Minshew contributed to this story.