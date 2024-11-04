The expert journalists covering Election Day in Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has prepared all year to tell the story of Tuesday’s presidential election in Georgia.

This week, a team of journalists is reporting from across the state to cover not just the candidates, but also how well the election is managed by poll workers and local and state election officials, including attention to election security.

Here are the journalists covering the vote:

Michelle Baruchman covers Georgia government and politics. She previously worked for The Seattle Times Mental Health Project, providing accessible mental health resources for readers in addition to reporting stories, leading the team’s promotion efforts and social media, and coordinating events. She previously covered transportation and education at The Seattle Times.

Adam Beam is the editor of the Politically Georgia A.M. newsletter. He contributes to the subscriber-only newsletter and covers state and national politics. He joined the AJC after working for more than a decade at The Associated Press. Adam has roots in South Carolina and previously worked at The State, The Sumter Item and Anderson Independent Mail.

Greg Bluestein covers Georgia politics and is the co-host of the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast. He also contributes to the Politically Georgia A.M. newsletter. He’s an MSNBC and NBC News contributor and the author of “Flipped,” a book about the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He previously worked for The Associated Press. Jim Denery edits stories involving Georgia politics and government. He joined the AJC in 2007 and previously worked as a reporter and editor at eight other news organizations, mostly in the South. Caleb Groves covers politics for the AJC, focusing on elections. Before reporting at the AJC, he reported for local and student news outlets. Groves grew up in Minnesota and Georgia, where he graduated from Kennesaw State University. Chris Joyner is the AJC’s deputy politics editor. He spent the past three decades as an investigative and enterprise reporter covering local and state government, political extremism, campaign finance and government ethics. He’s the author of “The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson,” a story about Clarence Henderson, a Black sharecropper convicted and sentenced to death three times for a murder he didn’t commit.

Natalie Mendenhall is the producer of the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Wellesley College graduate produced television stories ranging from the recovery after Hurricane Irma to the Milwaukee Bucks winning an NBA championship.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent and co-host of the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation and the impact that decisions made in Washington have on Georgia residents. She also contributes to the Politically Georgia A.M. newsletter. Previously, she covered local and state government for the Tampa Bay Times and The Florida Times-Union.

Patricia Murphy is a political columnist and co-host of the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast. She also contributes to the Politically Georgia A.M. newsletter. Before joining the AJC, she was a nationally syndicated political columnist at CQ Roll Call and was the Capitol Hill bureau chief for Politics Daily, a columnist for Newsweek and Daily Beast, and a contributor to Garden & Gun and the Washington Post.

Mark Niesse covers Georgia government and is considered an expert on elections and voting. Before joining the AJC, he worked for The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Alabama. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile.

Bill Nigut is co-host of the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast. He is the former host of Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Political Rewind and a former political reporter for WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Susan Potter is the senior editor for state government and politics. She has been overseeing political coverage, including polling, at the AJC for nearly 20 years. She has been at the AJC for 27 years and before that she was a reporter and editor at The Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina.

Maya T. Prabhu covers Georgia government and politics, focusing on gambling and abortion legislation, criminal justice and social issues and legislative races. Previously, she covered state government and politics at The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, and wrote for digital news outlets in Maryland and South Carolina.

Alex Sanz is the AJC’s deputy managing editor and politics director, providing overall leadership and oversight to the politics teams, overseeing the editorial strategy for state and national political coverage, and working with senior editorial leaders to develop the AJC’s video, podcast, newsletter and live events strategies. He joined the AJC after working for more than a decade at The Associated Press.

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.