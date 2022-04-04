Gov. Kemp to sign Georgia’s mental heath bill Monday

As passed, the bill would require all insurance companies who offer mental health coverage to cover it the same way physical health is covered. HB 1013 seeks to increase the number of mental health professionals in Georgia and improve mental health data and transparency.

The federal government in 2008 enacted a law that aimed to require parity — meaning insurance companies were to cover mental health care the same way they do for physical health care. Data has not been collected in Georgia to determine whether that is happening, but anecdotal evidence has shown it is not.

HB 1013 would take the regulations further by requiring public health insurance — Medicare and Medicaid — to file reports on parity to the Department of Public Health commissioner. It also empowers the insurance and public health commissioners to enforce the 2008 federal law.

Private insurers would be required to submit annual reports about their compliance with the federal law requiring parity in coverage between mental and physical health. The bill would require the state insurance commissioner to enforce the federal law.

State agencies would have to create grant programs for outpatient treatment and accountability courts that would serve mental health patients and those with substance abuse issues.

The measure is the result of recommendations from the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, which developed more than 50 suggestions to change Georgia’s laws.

The bill signing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Georgia Capitol.