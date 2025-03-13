Here are the best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2025

With 236 lawmakers in the building and a list of just 10, some deserving people didn’t make the final cut. Feel free to check out the honorees from 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2019.

Standard disclaimer: Everything I know about fashion I learned from “Project Runway” and “America’s Next Top Model.” I do not claim to be an expert.

If you know me, you know that on any given day you can catch me looking like a disheveled mess.

For the men on the list, it’s difficult to get too creative. Most wear dark, tailored suits but play around with patterned ties, pocket squares and socks. The women have a little more leeway to have fun, but it usually came down to fit, tailoring and color to make the list.

This is completely subjective and boils down to what I think is fashionable.

Do with that information what you will.

And with that, I give you the AJC.com picks for the 2025 best-dressed* state lawmakers, in alphabetical order:

State Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek

Occupation: anesthesiologist

Fashion inspiration: “The most important thing is clothes that fit you well. That is the most important thing, even above what it looks like. Especially for someone who’s very short.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Generally speaking, it’s easier to have pieces that are timeless and classic, so that you don’t feel as though you need to keep up with what the latest fads are and to update things. These are things that are always in style.”

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

State Rep. Charlice Byrd, R-Woodstock

Occupation: former teacher and event planner

Fashion inspiration: “I started paying attention to fashion when I was young. I loved clothes. ... As I’ve gotten older, goodness, (First Lady) Jackie O was an inspiration. I mean, she dressed just classically. I’ve always been a classic dresser and never got into trends, because classic is always around.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Certainly, the jewelry is a big thing. Earrings. Possibly a necklace. ... And shoes. Shoes, to be, make the outfit.”

State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta

Occupation: doula

Fashion inspiration: “The well-dressed protestor exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights further inspired me in my early 20s to always consider fashion as a political statement.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Always acquire the items you like and you will always have something to pair it with later.”

State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome

Occupation: former retail store owner

Fashion inspiration: “I’ve always liked nice clothes. So I’ve been an investor. And nice pieces tend to last forever, as long as size doesn’t change, right? I just grew up in a family where classic clothes were worn in an era, a time — I think back to Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, they had some really, really lovely clothes.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I’ve gotten to the point where, unless I love it, I don’t buy it. So unless you really, really love it, everything has to be perfect on it for me to buy it.”

State Sen. Drew Echols, R-Alto

Occupation: farmer

Fashion inspiration: “I’ve always loved clothes. My mom tells me that whenever I was little, I had to have an alligator on my shirt. It was Izod Lacoste then. So I would always complain if they got me a shirt that didn’t have a little alligator.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I think you get taken a little bit more seriously if you’re not trying to be really, really flashy, but if you’re trying to look somewhat dignified. Especially as a freshman and as a floor leader (for Gov. Kemp).”

State Rep. Mitchell Horner, R-Ringgold

Occupation: budget specialist

Fashion inspiration: “I like the old I just like the old look of old federal senators with three-piece suits. Good old Southern gentleman.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I like dressing towards the flow of the day. So if I know I’m gonna be intellectual, I like dressing like more like a professor. And then if I know it’s more politics, I dress politically — show your party through your tie.”

Senate Democratic Leader Harold Jones, D-Augusta

Occupation: attorney

Fashion inspiration: “My mom. She always dressed nice. Even when she was in her 80s and 90s, she always dressed nice. And so she’s the one who would always be like, ‘You need to get a new suit, you need to get a new shirt, you need to press your suit.’ So it started with her.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Try to accessorize. Like, with me, it’s always with my vest. But it’ll wear a good watch or whatever it is to try to do some kind of accessory. Make sure your shoes are shined. And try to give yourself a little bit of flair with your ties.”

State Sen. RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta

Occupation: nonprofit executive

Fashion inspiration: “I’ve always felt like (former President) Barack Obama was just somebody that has style and class, but not overstated. And I would say (actor) Coleman Domingo. I could never dress like him, but I think he’s just an amazing dresser. I like his style.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I always have a little pop of color to show some style, show some personality. ... I want to look sophisticated, but also have some sort of style to keep it modern. I just like pushing the envelope a little bit, but not going too far.”

Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Elena Parent, D-Atlanta

Occupation: attorney

Fashion inspiration: “My main fashion inspiration is my best friend from college who always has just had amazing taste. ... Someone who, in terms of professional dress, that I think keeps a very classic look but is also just stunning is actually (British Princess) Kate Middleton. For all of her outfits for events, she just looks absolutely impeccable.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Find something that that has kind of the vibe you’re going for, but actually looks good on your particular body and flatters your good areas. And then I try to, with all my outfits, I like them to have a little bit of a sass.”

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

State Rep. Inga Willis, D-Atlanta

Occupation: entrepreneur and creative executive

Fashion inspiration: “I’m inspired by eras. I look at moments in time and I feel like the times are reflected by the fashion. So, for me, the question every day is, ‘How do I reflect the times and what conversation do I want to have.’ I think fashion is communicating before you speak.”

Favorite fashion tip: “There’s no such thing as overdressed, okay? When you’re underdressed, it’s not a good feeling. Everybody’s been there. And I don’t look at it as being ‘overdressed.’ I just look at it as ‘dressed.’”

*Disclaimer: No algorithms were used in creating this list.

Previous best-dressed* legislators:

2024: Rep. Segun Adeyina, D-Grayson; Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan; Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler of Stone Mountain; Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford; Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta; Rep. Leesa Hagan, R-Lyons; Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah; Rep. Yasmin Neal, D-Morrow; Rep. Long Tran, D-Dunwoody; and Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville.

2023: Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia; Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna; House Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon; Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Alto; Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners; Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville; Sen. Nabilah Islam, D-Lawrenceville; Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, R-Bremen; Sen. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville; and Rep. Inga Willis, D-Atlanta.

2022: Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell; then-Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek (now serves in House); Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn; Rep. El-Mahdi Holly, D-Stockbridge; Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro; Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Pine Lake; then-Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Atlanta (now serves in Senate); Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee; Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula; and Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Mableton.

2021: Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming; Rep. Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville; Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta; Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur; Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville; Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson; Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta; Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough; and Rep. Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven.

2019: Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta; Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville; Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton; Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens; Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta; Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta; Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon; Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta; Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville; Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson; and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.