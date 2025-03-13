“The level of improvement I have personally seen in Fulton County elections is staggering‚” said Ryan Germany, a member of the team and former general counsel for the secretary of state’s office. “We did not observe a single instance of malfeasance or any intentional misconduct.”

Fulton, a heavily Democratic county that includes the city of Atlanta, attracted national attention during the 2020 election for a disorganized audit, late-night ballot counting and discredited claims of misconduct by President Donald Trump and his allies.

Since then, the county centralized election operations at a new warehouse, abandoning ballot-counting operations at makeshift facilities in State Farm Arena and the World Congress Center, according to the report.

Emailed bomb threats on Election Day briefly disrupted voting, causing evacuations and delays, but election workers were able to recover.

“Election workers persevered to perform their duties, undeterred by these attempts at intimidation,” the report said. “Although polling hours were extended by judicial decisions for polling stations affected by closures, observers at one impacted location observed a small number of voters leaving without voting when the location was closed temporarily due to a bomb threat.”

Before last year’s election, Republican members of the State Election Board attempted to install their own team of monitors, a group that included right-wing election skeptics who have cast doubt on the 2020 results.

Fulton rejected the board’s suggested team and moved forward with its own monitors, along with observers from the Carter Center’s Democracy Program. The monitors made over 700 visits to early voting and Election Day sites.

While state investigations of the 2020 election didn’t find intentional fraud, they did verify thousands of double-scanned ballots in both an audit and recount.

In all three vote counts, Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 12,000 votes in Georgia.

The report shows how much progress Fulton has made in elections in recent years, said Aaron Johnson, a Democratic member of the county election board.

“This is an indication that this staff is doing an exceptional job when it comes to working on elections, no matter what the perception is,” Johnson said. “Our staff has done a great job of making those processes better.”

A state takeover attempt of Fulton’s elections management failed after a performance review panel concluded the county showed significant progress.

Republican board member Michael Heekin withheld judgment on the monitoring team’s report.

“I thought it was good, but I need to read it,” Heekin said.

The Fulton election monitors listed several recommendations: