Politics
Politics

Carolyn Hugley reflects on three decades under the Gold Dome

The House Minority Leader shares her legislative priorities with Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
By
46 minutes ago

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features a conversation with House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley.

Hugley has served in the Georgia Legislature since 1992 and is in her first session as minority leader.

House minority leader Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, speaks with other members of the House of Representative during day two of the legislative session at the State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/ACJ

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz/ACJ

The Columbus, Georgia, Democrat shared her legislative priorities with hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy.

“We know there are gonna be bills that are coming to us from the Senate that we disagree with and we’re going to aggressively take a look at those bills,” said Hugley.

“And, those bills that are in the best interest of the people of Georgia, we’re gonna embrace them and try and help get them over the finish line,” she said.

The hosts have the latest on how Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins of Georgia are shaping President Donald Trump’s administration and his overhaul of the federal workforce.

They’ll also have an update on one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s top priorities – an overhaul of Georgia’s civil litigation laws.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at +1 770 810 5297.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, holds up a sign that reads DOGE Sic ‘em in the Senate chambers on Crossover Day at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Tax cuts and school safety bills survive critical deadline at Georgia Gold Dome

The Georgia General Assembly rushed to pass dozens of bills Thursday, including tax cuts, school safety measures and marijuana regulations.

These bills in the Georgia Legislature could affect your wallet, mental health and kids

Lawmakers are moving forward with bills that would affect the lives of Georgians, including tax cuts, school safety and mental health.

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

The Latest

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., (right), departs a news conference where he was joined by Majority Whip Tom Emmer (left), R-Minn., and Rep. Andy Harris (right) R-Md., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, after discussing the interim GOP spending bill at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION

Jamie Dupree: Republicans try something new on government funding

2h ago

Here are the best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2025

Georgia’s 911 systems could soon see a multimillion-dollar overhaul

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?