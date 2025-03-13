Carolyn Hugley reflects on three decades under the Gold Dome

The Columbus, Georgia, Democrat shared her legislative priorities with hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy.

“We know there are gonna be bills that are coming to us from the Senate that we disagree with and we’re going to aggressively take a look at those bills,” said Hugley.

“And, those bills that are in the best interest of the people of Georgia, we’re gonna embrace them and try and help get them over the finish line,” she said.

The hosts have the latest on how Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins of Georgia are shaping President Donald Trump’s administration and his overhaul of the federal workforce.

They’ll also have an update on one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s top priorities – an overhaul of Georgia’s civil litigation laws.

