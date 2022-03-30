Georgia lawmakers reach compromise on mental health bill, set Senate floor debate

Georgia state lawmakers in each chamber reached an agreement on legislation that aims to require insurance companies cover mental health care the same way physical care is covered. It will be debated on the Senate floor today.
House Bill 1013, sponsored by House Speaker David Ralston, would enforce a federal law that requires “parity” in health coverage.
A version passed by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee earlier this week softened language that would have required parity by letting insurance companies determine what was medically necessary. Lawmakers and advocates say the version set for floor debate on Wednesday beefs up that requirement.
“We have laid the direction for the rules and regulations to require federal parity so state law will have to follow federal law which you should have been doing since 2008,” said Health and Human Services Chairman Ben Watson, a Savannah Republican.
The federal government in 2008 enacted a law that aimed to require parity — meaning insurance companies were to cover mental health care the same way they do for physical health care. Data has not been collected in Georgia to determine whether that is happening, but anecdotal evidence has shown it is not.
HB 1013 would also forgive student loans for mental health providers who work in underserved areas of the state and take other steps to improve care.
Jeff Breedlove, spokesman for the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse, said called the legislation game-changing for those who need mental health and substance use disorder care.
“Two biggest words are parity and stigma,” Breedlove said. “The more we pass legislation the more people go, ‘it’s OK to get help.’ ... The moment it comes into effect families will see relief.”
The measure is the result of recommendations from the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, which developed more than 50 recommendations to change Georgia’s laws.
Georgia ranks low nationally on most measurements of mental health treatment and high in the percentage of residents who face challenges, according to a 2021 report by Mental Health America, a century-old nonprofit advocacy group. It put Georgia last for the number of mental health professionals per capita. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry says Georgia has only eight psychiatrists per 100,000 children; the academy suggests a better ratio is 47 per 100,000.
