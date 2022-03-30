Georgia lawmakers reach compromise on mental health bill, set Senate floor debate

HB 1013 would also forgive student loans for mental health providers who work in underserved areas of the state and take other steps to improve care.

Jeff Breedlove, spokesman for the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse, said called the legislation game-changing for those who need mental health and substance use disorder care.

“Two biggest words are parity and stigma,” Breedlove said. “The more we pass legislation the more people go, ‘it’s OK to get help.’ ... The moment it comes into effect families will see relief.”

The measure is the result of recommendations from the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, which developed more than 50 recommendations to change Georgia’s laws.

Georgia ranks low nationally on most measurements of mental health treatment and high in the percentage of residents who face challenges, according to a 2021 report by Mental Health America, a century-old nonprofit advocacy group. It put Georgia last for the number of mental health professionals per capita. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry says Georgia has only eight psychiatrists per 100,000 children; the academy suggests a better ratio is 47 per 100,000.