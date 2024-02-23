Exclusive: Follow the debate live at ajc.com tonight | Tap or click here for more details
Politics

Gooch: Kemp will ‘get in support of Donald Trump’

By
4 minutes ago

Georgia Republicans are getting behind the ticket as former President Donald Trump prepares to debate President Joe Biden in Atlanta.

In a Wednesday interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Gov. Brian Kemp revealed he did not vote for Trump or anyone in the March presidential primary, but that he would support the Trump ticket in November.

In an interview on “Politically Georgia” Thursday morning, Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch said he believes “there needs to be a conversation between those gentlemen to try to work things out.”

”I’ve never heard him (Kemp) say anything negative about President Trump,” said the Dahlonega Republican. “He’s been very careful to keep his eye on the ball, and his job is to run this state. And he’s done a remarkable job of running our state.”

Last month, Trump became the first former president convicted of a felony. He is also the first former president to take on a sitting president since Grover Cleveland in 1892.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

