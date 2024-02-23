Gooch: Kemp will ‘get in support of Donald Trump’

Georgia Republicans are getting behind the ticket as former President Donald Trump prepares to debate President Joe Biden in Atlanta.

In a Wednesday interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Gov. Brian Kemp revealed he did not vote for Trump or anyone in the March presidential primary, but that he would support the Trump ticket in November.

In an interview on “Politically Georgia” Thursday morning, Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch said he believes “there needs to be a conversation between those gentlemen to try to work things out.”