Error discovered on Georgia touchscreens in US Senate race

The issue would have affected candidates sorted alphabetically in the second column such as Lieberman, Loeffler, Tarver and Warnock.

Elections Director Chris Harvey sent a memo to county election officials Friday asking them to stop logic and accuracy testing until the secretary of state’s office provides a new database in the coming days.

“I know that everyone is working as hard as they can to be prepared. We will do everything we can to minimize the delay this will cause,” Harvey wrote.

Georgia is rolling out a new statewide voting system this year that combines touchscreens with paper ballots. In-person voters will make their choices on touchscreens, which then print ballots that will be inserted into optical scanners.

The programming problem doesn’t affect absentee ballots. About 1.3 million Georgia voters had requested absentee ballots through Friday, and nearly 36,000 ballots had been returned so far.