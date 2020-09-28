Judge orders emergency paper backups of voting records in Georgia

While paper voter registration lists were already required at precincts before Totenberg’s ruling, they didn’t contain records of who had already voted in the election. That information is accessible on Poll Pads, but if they’re not functioning, that could severely slow the voting process. Poll workers would have to issue provisional ballots to voters if their registration information can’t be verified.

A paper list showing who has voted or requested an absentee ballot would allow poll workers to continue allowing eligible voters to move through lines, according to Totenberg’s ruling. Voters who never requested an absentee ballot would be able to vote immediately; others could cancel their absentee ballots and then vote.

Printed-out voter registration lists could also help avoid a repeat of problems seen in the 2018 election, when voters reported inaccurate registration information. Some voters said they were listed as not registered or they were assigned to the wrong precinct.

She ordered the secretary of state’s office to create voter registration lists and absentee voting records after in-person voting ends the Friday before Election Day. Then county election offices will be required to print out those lists and provide them at each precinct.

