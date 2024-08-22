CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath landed a prime speaking slot on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, where she plans to share how she became a nationally renowned gun control advocate after the senseless murder of her teenaged son.

McBath is one of the leading forces in Congress for new gun restrictions and is viewed by fellow Georgia Democrats as a potential contender for governor in 2026.

Republicans, too, clearly see her as a political threat. In 2022 and 2024, GOP leaders redrew her out of her seat. Both times, she switched to nearby seats and trounced primary opponents.