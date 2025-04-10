Bills related to education, government, the judicial system and health matters dominated the last day with roughly six to 12 each.

At least 12 bills were related to education.

Remaining bills fell into smaller categories, such as housing and construction.

Others stand alone, such as one that established an "America First" specialty license plate and another that regulated liens for storage facilities.

Lawmakers passed the most bills at the beginning and end of the day, and the House pushed through at least seven bills in the last hour before adjourning.

A few caveats: Some bills cover multiple topics, and the AJC looked at bills with statewide impact, not those that only affect one locality. Gov. Brian Kemp must also sign the bills within 30 days for them to become law.

School day

The data shows that teachers were on lawmakers’ minds early in the day.

One of the first bills agreed on, House Bill 105, would double the payment given to the families of public schoolteachers and employees killed on the job. They would receive $150,000 in compensation, the same amount as police officers.

This legislation follows the shooting last year at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, where two teachers and two students were killed.

Other education bills that squeaked through would establish or expand statewide initiatives, like the adult workforce high school diploma program and the dual achievement program, which provides students a chance to earn a high school diploma at a technical college.

Veterinarians who practice in animal shelters or in nonprofit clinics that spay or neuter cats and dogs would be eligible for student loan repayment under another bill that made it through.

Crime and punishment

At least eight bills made changes to the justice system.

In the evening, the Senate passed SB 244, which would allow for a criminal defendant to be paid back for the costs of legal fees if the prosecuting attorney is disqualified for misconduct and the case is dismissed. The bill could result in President Donald Trump recouping millions of dollars of attorney fees in the Fulton County election interference case.

The legislation, which passed by a 35-18 vote, also puts in place other changes designed to make it easier to seek compensation for those wrongfully convicted of a crime.

Other bills received near-unanimous support and addressed things like contact information for bonds and cases when a defendant has experienced family violence or dating violence.

Health

At least six bills focused on health, and most of those dealt with insurance.

HB 352 would expand coverage for continuous glucose monitors to include Medicaid recipients with gestational diabetes. HB 422 would require state employee’s health insurance plan to include a high-deductible option.

A couple other bills addressed police response and court proceedings for those with mental health problems. For example, HB 238 would create and maintain training course for police officers focused on response to people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Government

At least five bills regulated government operations.

One notable bill is SB 255, which would expand the investigatory powers of the general assembly. If passed, legislative committees will be able to administer oaths, call parties to testify and subpoena witnesses.

And a bill that would designate Brunswick stew as the official state stew would also prohibit state agencies from contracting with foreign adversaries like China.

Technology

About four bills reflected a move toward digitization.

One bill would allow drivers to use an electronic driver’s license on their phone rather than a physical card when pulled over by police. The bill also clarified that voters need to show a physical license at the polls, and so would hunters getting a license. The measure, HB 296, underwent more votes than most other bills that day, with three votes in the Senate and one vote in the House to approve various amendments.

Other bills in this group authorize and regulate teledentistry and veterinary telemedicine.

Taxes and housing

About four bills focused on taxes.

HB 652 would make an tax exception for free electric vehicle charging stations owned by a nonprofit that are near a federal interstate. Others address income tax exemptions for active military service and other tax credits.

A handful worked on housing and construction.

Toward the end of the night, House members approved HB 399, a bill that would require out-of-state landlords and property companies to have instate staff available to manage complaints from tenants.