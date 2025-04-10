Politics
Parents: Here are the key education bills that passed this legislative session

Patricia Murphy talks to AJC education reporter Martha Dalton about education measures.
1 hour ago

On Thursday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the team reviews key education bills that passed the legislative session, which ended Friday.

Patricia Murphy and AJC education reporter Martha Dalton talk about a key school safety bill.

House bill 268 came on the heels of the Apalachee High School shooting and would require public schools to create plans addressing the behavioral health needs of students and “identify, assess and mitigate” potential threats made by students.

“This was a big priority for (Georgia House) Speaker Jon Burns and education committee members,” Dalton said.

But critics say these measures would lead to the profiling of minority students.

Murphy and Dalton also talked about a controversial bill that would ban cellphones for K through eighth grade kids.

But a group of parents from Apalachee High School are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to veto the bill, citing safety concerns.

Last, the pair discussed the major cuts to the Department of Education by the Trump administration.

