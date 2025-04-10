“This was a big priority for (Georgia House) Speaker Jon Burns and education committee members,” Dalton said.

But critics say these measures would lead to the profiling of minority students.

Murphy and Dalton also talked about a controversial bill that would ban cellphones for K through eighth grade kids.

But a group of parents from Apalachee High School are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to veto the bill, citing safety concerns.

Last, the pair discussed the major cuts to the Department of Education by the Trump administration.

