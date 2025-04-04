Politics
Politics

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing to run for Georgia governor

Bottoms is teeing up a campaign attacking Trump’s second-term agenda with a warning Georgia is headed for a ‘moral and economic cliff.’
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posed for a photograph at her home on Thursday, January 2025. Bottoms is weighing a return to politics with a run for Georgia governor. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
1 hour ago

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing to launch a bid for Georgia governor within weeks, telling The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she plans to campaign against President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.

The Democrat is hoping to emerge as the party’s front-runner to succeed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath this week suspended her exploratory bid to focus on her husband’s health struggles.

Bottoms, who served three years as an adviser to President Joe Biden, said she would aim to harness the liberal backlash to Trump’s policies as many Democrats demand more forceful pushback to his administration.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded us that there is a ‘fierce urgency of now,’” Bottoms said. “For the people of Georgia, that includes having leaders who aren’t blindly following Trump off a moral and economic cliff but focused on the pressing needs in our communities.”

Other prominent Democrats may also enter the race. State Sen. Jason Esteves and former DeKalb chief executive Michael Thurmond have taken steps toward a possible run. Jason Carter, the party’s 2014 gubernatorial nominee, is also in the mix. And Stacey Abrams hasn’t ruled out a third campaign.

Attorney General Chris Carr (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are gearing up to compete for the Republican nomination for governor in 2026. Jones, however, is one of the biggest beneficiaries of what are called leadership committees. He has amassed $2.5 million in his account. But Carr is forbidden from using the same committee to raise unlimited donations because of the way the legislation is constructed.
On the Republican side, Attorney General Chris Carr entered the race in November. And Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a close Trump ally, is expected to soon announce his campaign to succeed a term-limited Kemp.

Bottoms has high name recognition in metro Atlanta, where the bulk of the state’s Democratic electorate lives. And she won office with the resounding support from Black women, the most important and loyal constituency in her party.

But Bottoms would have to explain her surprise decision in 2021 not to seek a second term as mayor, which came weeks after Biden helped launch her reelection bid.

She also faced blistering pushback from some Atlantans during her tenure for a surge of violent crime that helped fuel a failed breakaway movement to split the city into two.

A former city councilwoman, Bottoms won a crowded 11-candidate race for Atlanta’s top job in 2017 with the promise of bringing more transparency and stricter ethics to City Hall after a long-running federal bribery investigation.

Bottoms heralded her administration’s work on social justice and affordable housing issues. Months into her term, City Hall was hit with a massive cyberattack, all while a corruption probe of members of former Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration widened.

Her term was quickly reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread protests over racism and police brutality, and she feuded bitterly with Trump and Kemp over coronavirus restrictions and public safety measures.

Bottoms, who has already hired staffers and launched a PAC teasing her candidacy, has previously told the AJC she would campaign to expand the Medicaid program, boost the state’s health care system and improve public education.

“There’s so much more that can be done to get us on solid footing,” she said. “There’s so many things that we do well in this state, there’s no reason that we can’t do better in these areas.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

