Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to New York's ban on guns in 'sensitive' locations

In that earlier ruling, the appeals court allowed New York to continue enforcing parts of the law that ban firearms from certain so-called sensitive locations such as public transportation, hospitals and schools, and require that handgun owners prove "good moral character."

But the court also blocked a requirement that handgun license applicants reveal their social media accounts and said the state can’t enforce part of the law that made it a crime to carry a concealed gun onto private property without the express consent of the owner.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul applauded the high court’s decision not to hear a challenge to the law on Monday, saying that “New York’s strong gun safety laws save lives.”

The Supreme Court in 2022 struck down New York's old gun rules, which restricted guns being carried outside the home to people who could show they had a special need for protection.

New York lawmakers responded by crafting new rules that opened the door to more people getting handgun licenses while also setting up new restrictions on where guns could be carried.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of the Gun Owners of America, a lobbying organization involved in the litigation, said “While we are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision not to take this case, we will never stop fighting to defend the rights of gun owners across the country."