Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to New York's ban on guns in 'sensitive' locations

The U_S_ Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to gun laws in New York that ban firearms from certain “sensitive” locations and require that handgun owners be of “good moral character.”
FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to gun laws in New York that ban firearms from certain “sensitive" locations and require that handgun owners be of “good moral character.”

The high court did not give an explanation on why it chose not to hear the case.

The decision leaves in place an appeals court ruling that upheld provisions of the law while also striking down some elements.

In that earlier ruling, the appeals court allowed New York to continue enforcing parts of the law that ban firearms from certain so-called sensitive locations such as public transportation, hospitals and schools, and require that handgun owners prove "good moral character."

But the court also blocked a requirement that handgun license applicants reveal their social media accounts and said the state can’t enforce part of the law that made it a crime to carry a concealed gun onto private property without the express consent of the owner.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul applauded the high court’s decision not to hear a challenge to the law on Monday, saying that “New York’s strong gun safety laws save lives.”

The Supreme Court in 2022 struck down New York's old gun rules, which restricted guns being carried outside the home to people who could show they had a special need for protection.

New York lawmakers responded by crafting new rules that opened the door to more people getting handgun licenses while also setting up new restrictions on where guns could be carried.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of the Gun Owners of America, a lobbying organization involved in the litigation, said “While we are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision not to take this case, we will never stop fighting to defend the rights of gun owners across the country."

More Stories

Keep Reading

Lynn Sokler, who retired from the CDC three weeks ago after working there almost two decades, protests with others in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in front of the headquarters in Atlanta, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: AP

Federal judge says she will temporarily block billions in health funding cuts to states

States sue Trump administration for rescinding billions in health funding

Georgia bill that would let people sue over local gun control dies before Senate approval

The Latest

Xander Schauffele hits an approach shot to the second green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, March 14, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Xander Schauffele is on the mend and motivated as ever at the Masters

9m ago

Fired Justice Department pardon attorney accuses the agency of 'ongoing corruption,' abuse of power

12m ago

$2.8 billion NCAA settlement gets final hearing with seismic changes looming for college sports

13m ago

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

6m ago

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

37m ago

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.