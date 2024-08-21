Breaking: WATCH LIVE: DNC rolls along on second day in Chicago; Obama address to cap the night
Politics

Georgia wins on social for viral DNC roll call with Lil Jon

Atlanta rapper Lil John joins the Georgia delegation roll call at the Democratic National Convention. (Tia Mitchell / AJC)

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Credit: Tia Mitchell

By AJC Staff
37 minutes ago

Turn down for what?! In what was one of the most lively moments of the roll call on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Lil Jon joined Georgia delegates for a surprise performance as they cast their ceremonial vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

The Atlanta artist didn’t just bring down the house at the United Center with his throwbacks – his appearance was a moment that hit on social media, too.

ExploreLil Jon brings down the house for Georgia at the DNC Roll Call

The AJC collected some of the reactions.

Explore2024 DNC Live Updates: Follow the AJC real-time coverage from Chicago

AJC Staff
