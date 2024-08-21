Turn down for what?! In what was one of the most lively moments of the roll call on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Lil Jon joined Georgia delegates for a surprise performance as they cast their ceremonial vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

The Atlanta artist didn’t just bring down the house at the United Center with his throwbacks – his appearance was a moment that hit on social media, too.

Explore Lil Jon brings down the house for Georgia at the DNC Roll Call

The AJC collected some of the reactions.