Lil Jon brings down the house at the United Center during Roll Call

Lil Jon brought down the United Center as Georgia delegates cast their ceremonial vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz during tonight’s roll call of state delegations.

The Atlanta-based rapper hyped the crowd chanting, “We’re not going back!” He also sang “Turn Down for What,“ changing the words to “Turn out for What,“ and “Get Low.” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, started her roll call speech with “The South’s got something to say!”

Williams commemorated former President Jimmy Carter and the state’s history as the cradle of the civil rights movement.