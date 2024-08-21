Politics

Lil Jon brings down the house at the United Center during Roll Call

Atlanta-based rapper Lil Jon joined the Georgia celebratory Roll Call at the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Credit: Tia Mitchell

By
17 minutes ago

Lil Jon brought down the United Center as Georgia delegates cast their ceremonial vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz during tonight’s roll call of state delegations.

The Atlanta-based rapper hyped the crowd chanting, “We’re not going back!” He also sang “Turn Down for What,“ changing the words to “Turn out for What,“ and “Get Low.” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, started her roll call speech with “The South’s got something to say!”

Williams commemorated former President Jimmy Carter and the state’s history as the cradle of the civil rights movement.

“When we send Kamala Harris to the White House, she’ll fight for our freedom to vote, our reproductive freedom and out freedom to thrive. In the spirit of good trouble, Georgia casts 123 votes for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris,” she said.

Tonight was the first time since 2016 that a roll call was held in person. Roll call began with Delaware, where President Joe Biden served for 36 years in the U.S. Senate.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

